Helen Zille fails to secure the Johannesburg mayor position despite leading the DA to become the largest party. ActionSA's Herman Mashaba wins the role, ending a bitter political rivalry between the two figures.

Helen Zille has been passed over for the position of mayor of Johannesburg in favor of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. This outcome occurred despite the Democratic Alliance emerging as the largest political party in the city and across Gauteng during the recent local government elections. The procedural moment marking this defeat was chaotic, with Zille mumbling her acceptance statement into a microphone while seated. ANC councillors shouted instructions for her to stand, with one yelling "Staan op!" as other voices complained they could not hear her. She eventually stood up with assistance to switch on her microphone before confirming her acceptance of the nomination.

The End of a Decade-Long Political Rivalry

The contest represents the culmination of a bitter personal and political feud that has defined Gauteng politics since November 2019. This timeline began when Herman Mashaba announced his departure from the Democratic Alliance to launch his own political outfit, which subsequently became known as ActionSA. Mashaba explicitly blamed Zille for his resignation from the mayoral post eight years prior. Their relationship remained devoid of warmth, and while pundits previously noted that ideological differences were small enough to allow for potential coalition governance, the post-election landscape revealed an unbridgeable chasm.

Also read Johannesburg High Court Blocks Helen Zille From Repeating Malema Corruption Allegations

The days following the November 4 elections demonstrated that a coalition agreement between the two entities was impossible. The deepening divide effectively blocked any possibility of Zille securing the mayorship through a partnership with ActionSA. This structural barrier meant that despite the Democratic Alliance winning the most seats, the political dynamics prevented them from taking power. The failure to bridge this gap highlights how personal animosity can override electoral victory in coalition-based municipal systems.

Galaxy of Celebrities and DA Campaign Strategy

Zille dominated the campaign headlines, drawing in a diverse array of political figures who entered the race. ActionSA nominated Mashaba, the Economic Freedom Fighters selected Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, and the African Transformation Movement put forward MP Vuyo Zungula. The MK Party appointed former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi, while the African National Congress struggled to decide between Rev Frank Chikane, Johannesburg leader Loyiso Masuku, and outgoing mayor Dada Morero. Despite this competition, Zille remained the central character of the 2026 local government election story.

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Geordin Hill-Lewis, the leader of the Democratic Alliance, praised Zille's relentless energy and strategic brilliance during the campaign. He described her pizazz and willingness to dive into new techniques as setting the campaign ablaze. Hill-Lewis emphasized that her commitment and bravery deserved much admiration, contrasting her positively against critics who attacked her methods. The party reportedly spent over R200 million on the election campaign, with a significant portion dedicated to Zille's mayoral bid in Africa's richest city.

Massive Investment and Strategic Coalition Criticism

The financial scale of the campaign was enormous, with pundits estimating that a single transformer installation for a township community cost the campaign R1 million. Critics argue that the Democratic Alliance squandered an opportunity to take over by focusing heavily on campaigning while neglecting relationship-building with smaller parties. The party presented the election as a binary choice between ANC incompetence and DA clean governance, implying that voting for smaller parties was voting against change.

Geordin Hill-Lewis rejects the notion that this was a failure, arguing that the party grew its support in Johannesburg as it did in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. He pointed out that the DA runs the biggest caucuses in all three metropolitan municipalities, which he believes augurs well for winning provincial power in 2029. Zille echoed this sentiment, stating that the result was just the end of the beginning for the party. She assured supporters that they would continue fighting and remain a major force in the political landscape.

Looking Ahead to 2029 Provincial Elections

The defeat in Johannesburg does not signal the end of Democratic Alliance ambitions in Gauteng. The party's strong showing in the three metros provides a solid foundation for future electoral contests. Zille's campaign is viewed by party leadership as having laid the groundwork for sustained growth rather than immediate municipal control. The focus now shifts to leveraging this increased support base to challenge the African National Congress at the provincial level.

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The political landscape in Gauteng remains fragmented, with no single party holding absolute power. The inability to form a coalition with ActionSA leaves the DA as the largest opposition force without executive power. This situation sets the stage for continued political maneuvering as the party prepares for the next cycle of provincial elections. The rivalry between Zille and Mashaba will likely continue to influence political alliances and strategies in the region for years to come.