Helen Zille Faces Political Pressure After Herman Mashaba Meeting

Political questions surround Helen Zille's future after ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba met with DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. This update also covers Brown Mogotsi's legal victory and MK party coalition talks.

Questions regarding the political future of Helen Zille have intensified following a significant meeting between ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. The encounter occurred on Thursday, just days before the publication of this daily news update on Friday, 13 November 2026. Zille, who serves as the Democratic Alliance's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, is currently navigating a complex political landscape in the aftermath of the November 4 municipal elections. This development has sparked considerable debate about coalition dynamics and leadership stability within the opposition parties in Gauteng.

Mashaba And Hill-Lewis Meeting Details

Herman Mashaba publicly described his discussion with Geordin Hill-Lewis as both frank and productive on his social media platform, X. Although the specific location of this high-level meeting remains undisclosed, the timing suggests it is directly related to the contentious offer Mashaba previously extended to the Democratic Alliance. That offer involved cooperation regarding the three metros in Gauteng, a strategic element that has caused friction within the opposition bloc. The nature of their conversation has led to speculation about whether Zille's candidacy remains viable or if broader party realignments are underway.

Also read ‘What I said was true’: Zille refuses to apologise to Malema

Oupa Brown Mogotsi Court Victory

Oupa Brown Mogotsi has achieved a partial legal victory in his ongoing proceedings at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. A judge delivered a ruling on Friday, 13 November 2026, ordering the state prosecution to release cellphone records associated with witnesses in his perjury case. This decision grants Mogotsi access to additional evidence that he claims is necessary to adequately prepare his defense for the upcoming trial. The legal fixer had filed a specific application to obtain this information, arguing that the state must disclose materials relevant to his case.

Charges Facing Mogotsi

The political fixer is currently facing multiple serious charges that include defeating the ends of justice, perjury, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Additionally, he is accused of discharging a firearm in a public or municipal area, allegations that have kept him in the public eye for an extended period. The court's decision to mandate the release of witness cellphone records represents a significant procedural step in his legal defense. Mogotsi must now utilize this newly obtained data to challenge the prosecution's narrative and strengthen his position before the judge.

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Other Legal And Cultural Updates

In other significant developments, the Modimolle Regional Court is currently hearing sentencing proceedings involving Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph. These individuals were convicted for their roles in the high-profile theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. While Imanuwela David, aged 42, continues to distance himself from the actual break-in, he has asked the court to consider his personal circumstances during sentencing. Simultaneously, entertainment audiences are tuning into the series Stars And Vows to witness the relationship between Anele Mdoda and Buzza.

MK Party Coalition Talks With ANC

Senior uMkhonto weSizwe party leader Dali Mpofu has confirmed that the MK party plans to meet with the African National Congress this weekend. The purpose of these talks is to discuss potential coalition arrangements following the recent local government elections. Although the two parties had notable differences during the last general elections, Mpofu stated that the MK party is actively interested in engaging with the ANC. This shift suggests a possible realignment of political forces in South Africa as parties seek to consolidate power in key metropolitan areas.

Weather And Daily News Summary

Beyond the political and legal news, residents are preparing for significant weather changes across South Africa. Saturday, 14 November 2026, is expected to bring severe thunderstorms causing flooding in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West, and Limpopo. Damaging winds are forecasted for the southwest coast and the City of Cape Town district, while the Northern Cape and parts of the Free State and North West face extremely high fire danger. These environmental conditions add another layer of complexity to daily life in the regions most affected.