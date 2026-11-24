DA leader Helen Zille defends the party against apartheid accusations while coalition negotiations proceed in Johannesburg without the opposition.

Democratic Alliance councillor Helen Zille stated that efforts by rival political parties to exclude the DA from governing Johannesburg indicate a reluctance to support effective municipal administration. She made these remarks to the media outside the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday following legal proceedings in a defamation case involving EFF leader Julius Malema.

Zille Rejects Apartheid Accusations as False

Zille firmly rejected suggestions that the DA intends to restore apartheid, labeling such claims as baseless and ignorant. She emphasized that she opposed the apartheid regime for a longer period than most of her current political critics.

Also read Is Helen Zille becoming the DA's biggest coalition obstacle?

She noted that many of those making these accusations were not even born during the height of the anti-apartheid struggle. Zille argued that the DA has consistently demonstrated its commitment to good governance and social grants in areas where it holds power.

The councillor insisted that the party has never taken away social grants or sought to reinstate racial segregation. She asserted that these fears are unfounded and do not reflect the party's actual policies or historical record.

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Excluding DA from Coalition Negotiations

Discussions regarding the formation of a new municipal administration continue among several major political organizations in Johannesburg. These talks involve the ANC, ActionSA, EFF, Rise Mzansi, and other smaller groups.

Reports indicate that agreements are expected to be finalized before the council meeting scheduled for Friday. The upcoming meeting will include votes for key positions such as the mayor and the speaker of the council.

The DA is currently excluded from these specific negotiation tracks. Zille characterized this exclusion as a sign of desperation among the other parties who recognize the DA's political strength.

She pointed out that the DA is the largest party in the municipality by a significant margin. Despite this status, the other parties are actively working to prevent the DA from taking part in the executive management of the city.

Governance Record and Future Implications

Zille referenced the DA's long-standing governance in Cape Town since joining a seven-party coalition over twenty years ago. She argued that this sustained record demonstrates the party's ability to deliver consistent service delivery.

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She also cited Midvaal as another example where the DA's election victory correlates with improved local administration. Zille believes that the exclusion of the DA will ultimately prove counterproductive to the city's progress.

She stated that more residents are likely to recognize the DA's commitment to effective governance rather than racial fears. The councillor warned that efforts to keep the DA out of government stem from a fear of political competition.

As the council prepares for the voting of office bearers, the political landscape remains volatile. The outcome of these negotiations will significantly shape the administrative direction of Johannesburg in the coming term.

The DA maintains that it is ready to lead based on its proven track record and extensive experience. Zille's comments highlight the deep divisions and strategic maneuvers defining the post-election political environment in the city.