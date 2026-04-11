Helen Zille Addresses DA Federal Congress, Highlights Values and Warns Against Divisive Politics

DA Johannesburg Mayoral candidate Helen Zille addressed the DA's Federal Congress, emphasizing the party's commitment to democratic values, open leadership contests, and the dangers of factionalism and identity politics. Zille encouraged the next generation of leaders while also outlining the DA's core principles and vision for South Africa. The Federal Congress saw the election of new leaders and marked a key moment for the party.

Helen Zille , the DA Johannesburg Mayoral candidate, addressed delegates at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, on April 10, 2026, during the Federal Congress 2026. The congress, described as the party's largest in history, saw Zille emphasize the DA's commitment to democratic principles and warn against the pitfalls of factionalism and race-based politics.

Zille's speech, delivered on the first day of the elective conference, highlighted the DA's approach to leadership selection and policy debate. She contrasted the DA's methods with other political entities, asserting the party's dedication to open and fair competition, devoid of bribery or coercion. Zille's words painted a picture of a party where dissenting voices are respected, and setbacks are met with renewed effort, rather than resorting to divisive tactics. The focus remains on South Africa's collective success, as a shared goal. The upcoming elections promise to test this commitment.\Zille spoke about how the party approaches issues and leaders. Zille stated that “Blue people do things differently. We contest leadership openly and fairly. No one is going to be bought. No money is going to exchange hands for votes, not even a box of chocolates. We elect leaders peacefully without bribery, without coercion, without threats, we debate policy in good faith.” Zille also cautioned delegates about the dangers of factionalism, warning that failure within the DA should be met with renewed effort and dedication, not excuses or divisive identity politics. She underscored the importance of shared values and a shared commitment to building a successful South Africa. These principles, she explained, are what bind the party together, transcending any divisions. She also warned about the dangers of race-based politics or identity politics in the South African landscape. “Blue people distinguish themselves by their shared values, and no matter what we look like in this hall today, we share the same core blue values, we believe in a nation defined not by race but by principles, the rule of law, constitutional democracy, individual freedom, human rights and a market-based economy that creates opportunity for all,” Zille stated. Zille, who will not be contesting for her current position at this year’s elective congress, expressed confidence in the next generation of DA leaders, encouraging them to “Go forth, fight the good fight, go out and multiply support for the DA because that will make our country a wonderful, successful, great country, we know it can be.” The current federal leader position is being contested by Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Sedibeng District Municipality councillor Sibusiso Dyonase.\The context for Zille's address was the DA's Federal Congress, where over 2,000 delegates gathered. The conference serves as a pivotal moment for the party, as it selects new leaders and solidifies its strategic direction. With Zille's message emphasizing core values, democratic processes, and unity, the party seeks to create a solid foundation for local government elections and the 2029 general elections. The DA aims to foster a strong sense of unity based on shared principles. The DA leadership aims to represent all people. The election of new leaders reflects a broader commitment to openness and fairness within the party. This congress signifies a crucial moment for the party to shape its future strategy. The emphasis on shared values and a commitment to South Africa's success highlights the DA's vision. The focus remains on the rule of law and an open economy





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