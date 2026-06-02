Helen Walne's Underwater Photography Featured on TIME Magazine Cover Highlighting Great African Seaforest

South African freediver and photographer Helen Walne's image of the Great African Seaforest graces the cover of TIME magazine's Oceans edition, bringing global attention to kelp forest conservation and biodiversity.

Cape Town -based freediver, photographer, and environmental storyteller Helen Walne has reached a significant milestone in her career, with her underwater photography featured on the cover of TIME magazine's Oceans edition.

This recognition places her work, which focuses on the Great African Seaforest, on a global platform for ocean conservation dialogue. Born in England and raised on a chicken farm in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, Walne's connection to the ocean developed later in life, culminating in her current residence in the Cape. Her featured image captures the vibrant biodiversity of kelp forests, challenging common misconceptions about cold-water marine ecosystems.

Walne expressed overwhelming joy at the news, emphasizing her thrill that kelp forests are gaining necessary attention. She describes her favorite dive site, Oudekraal, as a wild and colorful landscape teeming with algae species and rare Noble corals, which are colonies of hydroids displaying pastel hues. Achieving the perfect composition took patience; she spent about half an hour positioning an off-center anemone against a backdrop of riotous color.

Her work underscores that despite the brown appearance of kelp from above, the underwater world is strikingly vivid and alive. Beyond aesthetics, Walne advocates for understanding the ecological importance of these habitats. Kelp forests exist on roughly a third of the world's coastlines, yet many are declining. The Great African Seaforest hosts remarkable biodiversity, from nudibranchs to Pyjama shysharks, filling every crevice.

She stresses that one need not dive deep to witness this; even peering into a rock pool reveals a miniature universe. Her personal experiences include swimming among swarms of Compass jellyfish, enduring stings but feeling profoundly happy. Looking forward, she is authoring a book about the sea forest and her journey, while experimenting with 1980s underwater film photography, continuing to explore the surprising stories beneath the surface





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Helen Walne Great African Seaforest Kelp Forests Underwater Photography TIME Magazine Ocean Conservation Biodiversity South Africa Cape Town Marine Habitat

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