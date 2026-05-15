Helen Suzman Foundation challenges Parliament's action on Julius Malema's suitability for JSC

The Helen Suzman Foundation has filed a court application seeking to force the National Assembly to reconsider its decision not to assess and decide whether Julius Malema, EFF party leader, is still suitable to serve on the Judicial Service Commission.

A new court application by the Helen Suzman Foundation argues that Parliament has a constitutional obligation to assess whether Julius Malema remains fit to serve on the Judicial Service Commission, given his recent conviction, conduct, and repeated public attacks on members of the judiciary.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the interviews for the position of chief justice in Johannesburg on 2 February 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick) The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has approached the Western Cape High Court in a bid to force Parliament to consider whether EFF leader Julius Malema is still fit to serve on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The foundation wants the court to set aside Speaker Thoko Didiza’s 30 April decision not to consider Malema’s suitability, as well as the National Assembly’s failure to assess and decide on the matter. In papers filed on Thursday, 14 May 2026, HSF argues that the National Assembly has a constitutional obligation to assess whether Malema remains suitable to continue serving as one of Parliament’s designated representatives on the JSC, the body responsible for interviewing and recommending judges for appointment.

The application does not ask the Court to decide Mr Malema’s suitability; it asks the Court to require the National Assembly to fulfil its constitutional duty to consider that question. Included in the application are concerns over Malema’s conduct and criticism of judges and magistrates when they rule against him or his political party, which the foundation says drags ‘judicial officers into political skirmishes’





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Helen Suzman Foundation Julius Malema Judicial Service Commission (JSC) National Assembly Parliament African National Congress (ANC) Constitution Rule Of Law Seventh Constitutional Amendment Judiciary Empowerment Act Judges' Forum Council For The Advancement Of The South Afric African Forum For Democracy And Vigilance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Legends Are Made Season 4 with Performance Cheer Poms CategoryThe annual Legends Are Made competition, founded by professional dancers Duerell Delano de Pontes and Chanel Jacobs, is returning to Boksburg with an exciting twist - the inclusion of a Performance Cheer Poms category. Aspiring young dancers from Soweto's Magic Feet Dance Foundation will receive generous donations of shoes, outfits, and cash to enable them to take the stage with confidence.

Read more »

Motsepe Foundation Championship set for play-off showdownAll eyes will be on the likes of Casric Stars, Hungry Lions, Cape Town City and Milford FC in the Motsepe Foundation Championship this weekend, as the race for a Promotion play-off position reaches its final stage.

Read more »

Motsepe Foundation Championship set for playoff showdownAll eyes will be on the likes of Casric Stars, Hungry Lions, Cape Town City and Milford FC in the Motsepe Foundation Championship this weekend, as the race for a Promotion playoff position reaches its final stage.

Read more »

Nigeria: Dangote Foundation, WEF Unveil 2026 Young Global Leaders FellowsAliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) and World Economic Forum (WEF) have announced the 2026 cohort of the Young Global Leaders (YGL) Aliko Dangote Fellows, highlighting a new generation of African leaders committed to expanding opportunity and strengthening institutions across the African continent.

Read more »