Heavy Traffic Expected on N3 and in Tshwane as Long Weekend Ends

Significant traffic congestion is anticipated on the N3 Toll Route and in Tshwane due to returning holiday travelers and a planned march by Post Office workers. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, plan for delays, and prioritize road safety.

As the long weekend concludes, significant traffic congestion is anticipated on major routes, particularly the N3 Toll Route , and within the Tshwane metropolitan area due to a planned march by Post Office workers.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), responsible for the 415km stretch of the N3 highway between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, reports a substantial influx of vehicles heading northbound towards Gauteng and other destinations. Approximately 2,000 vehicles were recorded traveling in this direction, and traffic volumes are expected to peak on Sunday as commuters return home in preparation for work and school resumption on Monday.

Currently, the N3 Toll Route is experiencing a flow of over 1,800 vehicles per hour. This high volume, coupled with ongoing construction projects along the route, is likely to cause slow-moving traffic, congestion, and potential delays. These construction zones often involve lane restrictions and reduced speed limits, further exacerbating the situation. Motorists are strongly advised to anticipate possible traffic backlogs, particularly near construction areas and toll plazas.

Law enforcement agencies are prepared to implement additional traffic management strategies to maintain order and ensure the safety of all road users. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, adhere to all warning signs, and follow the instructions provided by law enforcement personnel on the ground. Patience, focus, increased following distances, and the avoidance of distractions are crucial for a safe journey.

The N3TC emphasizes that peak traffic conditions can significantly increase driver fatigue and reduce concentration, highlighting the importance of defensive driving techniques and collaboration with authorities. The planned march by Post Office workers in Tshwane is expected to disrupt traffic flow within the city. Specific streets affected by the march have not been detailed in this report, but commuters are advised to anticipate potential delays and plan alternative routes where possible.

The combination of returning holiday travelers on the N3 and the protest action in Tshwane creates a challenging traffic environment. The N3TC continues to monitor traffic conditions closely and provide updates to motorists. They reiterate the importance of responsible driving behavior, including adequate rest, adherence to speed limits, and a commitment to road safety. Drivers are encouraged to check for real-time traffic updates before embarking on their journeys and to allow extra travel time to account for potential delays.

The safety of all road users remains the top priority for both the N3TC and law enforcement agencies. The N3TC’s chief operating officer, Thania Dhoogra, expressed gratitude for motorists’ cooperation in ensuring a safe and smooth flow of traffic during this busy period. She emphasized that collective responsibility is key to mitigating the risks associated with peak travel times and maintaining a safe road environment for everyone.

The N3TC also reminds drivers to ensure their vehicles are in good working order before traveling, including checking tires, lights, and fluid levels. This proactive approach can help prevent breakdowns and further contribute to reducing congestion on the roads





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N3 Toll Route Traffic Congestion Tshwane Post Office March Traffic Delays

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