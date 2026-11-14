Heavy Rain And Flooding Warning For Durban And KwaZulu-Natal

Severe weather alert issued for Durban and KwaZulu-Natal province. Heavy downpours, hail, and strong winds threaten infrastructure and residents from Saturday afternoon through evening.

A severe weather alert has been issued for the eThekwini region, warning residents of Durban and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal of heavy downpours expected to begin at 1pm. The forecast indicates that significant rainfall will drench the city and its periphery, creating hazardous conditions for commuters and pedestrians alike.

Storm Timing And Geographic Spread

The weather warning remains valid from Saturday morning until 11pm, covering the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including the eThekwini municipality. The meteorological service confirmed that storms were scheduled to commence in the afternoon when temperatures reached their peak, intensifying the potential for thunder and lightning.

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Officials noted that the most severe thunderstorms are expected to impact the western and southern parts of the province. This geographic specificity helps residents in those sectors prepare for the highest intensity of weather events, while those in other areas should remain vigilant for secondary effects like wind damage.

Risk Of Flooding And Displacement

Thobela stated that there is an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers across most parts of KwaZulu-Natal. The weather service explicitly warned that the impact will likely cause flooding of settlements, which may lead to the displacement of affected communities.

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Low-lying roads, bridges, and both formal and informal settlements in the east of the province are at risk of inundation. Authorities emphasized that dirt roads will become difficult to drive on, and poor visibility combined with slippery surfaces could cause minor accidents across the region.

Municipal Warnings And Safety Advice

The eThekwini Municipality released a statement on Saturday confirming that the city was expected to be among the hardest-hit areas. The local government added that hail and damaging winds were also likely to accompany the rainfall, posing additional threats to property and public safety.

Residents were explicitly warned never to try to cross a river or stream running high, especially where the water came above the ankle. The municipal advice aligned with broader safety protocols urging citizens to avoid crossing streams and to climb to higher ground if trapped in floods.

Historical Context And Infrastructure Damage

Memories of recent weather events are still fresh, as a Level 6 storm in September damaged homes and municipal infrastructure in 27 wards across the city. The municipality cited this historical precedent to underscore the seriousness of the current forecast and the potential for widespread disruption.

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Motivors were cautioned to keep away from stretches of road with known flooding risks. The combination of historical damage data and immediate meteorological forecasts creates a comprehensive warning for the Durban population as they prepare for the weekend weather event.