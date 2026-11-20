Health New Zealand breached patient rights after failing to diagnose Michelle Pillay's heart attack at Tauranga Hospital, resulting in her death four years ago.

Health New Zealand has been found in serious breach of patient rights following the death of Michelle Pillay, a forty-seven-year-old South African-born woman who died at Tauranga Hospital. The Health and Disability Commissioner determined that medical staff failed to recognize acute signs of a heart attack despite clear evidence available during her emergency department visit on September twenty-seventh, twenty-twenty-two.

Medical Failures and Missed Diagnoses

Mitchell Pillay spent almost eleven hours in the emergency department after arriving by ambulance with severe chest pain, vomiting, and urinary incontinence. Initial assessments incorrectly attributed her unusual behavior to possible medication withdrawal or a mental health crisis, completely overlooking the physical cardiac symptoms she was experiencing.

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Critical diagnostic errors occurred when an electrocardiogram performed shortly after her arrival was discarded solely because it lacked her identification details. This administrative mistake delayed crucial analysis of her heart function during a window where rapid intervention might have saved her life.

Two subsequent ECGs conducted at eight-forty-six PM and nine-thirty-four PM showed significant abnormalities. An independent medical expert later confirmed these readings were definitive evidence of an acute heart attack, yet the hospital staff did not act on these findings to provide appropriate emergency care.

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Growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of medical attention and pain relief, Pillay left the hospital shortly after midnight with her partner, Roisin Connolly. She died only hours after departing the facility, confirming that the delayed diagnosis and treatment contributed directly to her fatal cardiac event.

Partner Challenges Hospital Account

Roisin Connolly has firmly rejected reports describing Pillay as having self-discharged from the hospital, stating that this characterization ignores the extreme circumstances surrounding her departure. Connolly alleged that Pillay was in severe pain throughout her stay but was not given pain relief, nor was she allowed to administer prescribed medication for her existing conditions.

Connolly stated that Pillay received no food, no fluids, no insulin, and no pain relief during her long wait. Hospital staff informed them it was unlikely she would see a doctor until the morning shift, ultimately giving her the all-clear to leave and even calling a taxi and paying for it to transport them home.

The partner emphasized that Pillay wanted to live and appeared increasingly aware that her condition was deteriorating rapidly. She described the process of seeking accountability as a four-year struggle involving numerous letters and challenges to what she believed were inaccurate statements made by the health board.

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Life and Legacy of the Deceased

Pillay was born in Durban, South Africa, before moving to Colorado in the United States and later settling in New Zealand. She was a trained psychotherapist who served as the founding treasurer of Indian Origin Pride NZ, an organization formally launched at Parliament just months before her death.

Connolly described Pillay as a charming, smart, and kind woman who studied ballet as a child and moved with grace and poise as an adult. She worked as a teacher in New Zealand and the Cook Islands, where her students adored her passion for music, dance, and joy, noting that everyone who met her loved her.

Official Findings and Apology Issued

More than four years after her death, the Health and Disability Commissioner ruled that Health New Zealand breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights. The commission found that the hospital failed to recognize and respond appropriately to a life-threatening cardiac event, violating Pillay's right to services of an appropriate standard of care.

Health New Zealand has since sent a formal letter of apology to Roisin Connolly, as directed by the Health and Disability Commissioner. Connolly stated that having Pillay's story made public has provided a sense of justice, allowing her to feel that her long campaign for accountability has been successful.