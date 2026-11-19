Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has appealed to transport minister Barbara Creecy to help release 30 medicine shipments stuck at Durban's congested container terminal, as the national medicine shortage hotlist more than doubled to 184 products by November 16.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has appealed to his transport counterpart, Barbara Creecy, to help expedite the release of 30 shipments of medicines held up at Durban's congested container terminal, parliament heard on Wednesday.

Durban Port Delays Fuel Medicine Shortage

Durban is one of the world's worst-performing ports and its long-standing delays are among the factors contributing to unprecedented medicine shortages in the public health sector. The national health department's hotlist of products at risk of running out has more than doubled since May, reaching 184 by November 16, according to health director-general Thembisile Xulu. Roughly a third of these products, 67 in total, have been listed for more than three months, she told parliament's portfolio committee on health.

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Transnet, which owns South Africa's commercial ports, had agreed to prioritise medicines but indicated it could not immediately release all 30 containers, she said. Transnet announced on Wednesday evening that it is implementing a series of urgent measures to reduce backlogs at the Durban Gateway terminal and that it would prioritise urgent cargo, including pharmaceuticals. Officials had provided Transnet with a list of the most critical shipments on Monday, Xulu said, without elaborating.

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However, her presentation to parliament shows that drugs delayed at Durban's container port include antibiotics, while documents on the department's website indicate that shipments also include drugs used to treat high cholesterol, high blood pressure and stomach ulcers. Other factors disrupting the supply of medicines to state hospitals and clinics include greater enforcement by South Africa's medicines regulator and global supply chain disruptions triggered by conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, said Xulu.

Unpaid Suppliers Halt Medicine Deliveries

Several companies had halted supplies to the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and North West health departments because they had not been paid, while other firms faced difficulties meeting demand due to the financial pressures created by the limited price increases initially permitted for private sector sales this year, she said. Pharmaceutical manufacturers subsidise the prices they charge the state with higher private sector prices.

The health minister initially allowed drug companies to raise prices by just 1.47% in January but then, in response to their appeals, agreed to a 2.88% hike that took effect in October. Xulu told MPs companies that had ignored warnings by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Sahpra, about sub-standard manufacturing processes had been caught short when it recently stepped up its inspection capacity.

Sahpra inspected only two pharmaceutical manufacturers in 2024, but scrutinised nine last year and had inspected 16 so far this year, she said. Sites that do not meet good manufacturing standards are closed, in full or in part, until they comply with regulatory requirements.

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The current shortage of psychotropic medicines used to treat severe mental health conditions was partly due to Sahpra's enforcement action earlier this year at contract manufacturer Wrapsa, which accounted for 42 of the items on the hotlist, said Xulu. Wrapsa had implemented the changes required by Sahpra, but it would take another three months for the company to ramp up production, she said.

Mental Health Crisis Linked to Enforcement Actions

Earlier this month, the South African Society of Psychiatrists warned of a dire shortage of olanzapine and quetiapine, which are used for treating schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and severe depression. While the department supported Sahpra's efforts to ensure medicines were safe and effective, enforcement action could have unintended consequences when there were limited alternative suppliers, said Xulu.

Earlier this week, the Pharmaceutical Task Group, an umbrella group for local pharmaceutical manufacturing associations, told Business Day that Sahpra's updated goods manufacturing practice requirements had outpaced many drugmakers' capacity to adapt. Contract manufacturers, which were typically small or medium-sized businesses, needed a risk-based transition rather than an immediate halt to production, said PTG chairperson Stavros Nicolaou.