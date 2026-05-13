Health Minister's Car Kills Mother and Son Trying to Reach Husband

The news text details the fatal accident involving the official vehicle of Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, in which a mother and her son died. The crash took place on Saturday night along the N1 highway near Bela Bela. The deceased were 44-year-old Paul Masunda, his 37-year-old wife, Beauty Masunda, and their one-year-old son, Paul Masunda Jr.

New details have emerged from the fatal accident involving the official vehicle of Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi , in which a mother and her son died.

The crash took place on Saturday night along the N1 highway near Bela Bela. However, the police only released details of it on Tuesday. The mother and child died after being hit by the minister's car while trying to cross the N1 highway. They were trying to reach her husband, who had died a few minutes earlier after being hit by a car while also trying to cross the highway.

The deceased were 44-year-old Paul Masunda, his 37-year-old wife, Beauty Masunda, and their one-year-old son, Paul Masunda Jr. On Saturday afternoon, Masunda was accompanied by her husband and their 14-year-old son to this informal bus stop, intending to go back home for a few weeks with her son. Shortly after they boarded the bus, Masunda received a distressed call from her 14-year-old son, telling her that his father had been hit by a car while crossing the N1 highway.

Masunda immediately stopped the bus in the middle of the highway, wrapped her child on her back and walked back to check on her partner. However, before she could reach him, she was hit by a black SUV, dying instantly on the scene along with her son, who she had wrapped around her back. Mutonhere says Motsoaledi was present on the scene for about two hours and seemed like he was shaken up by the incident





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Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Fatal Accident Mother And Son Killed Trying To Reach Husband N1 Highway Near Bela Bela Black SUV

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