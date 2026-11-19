Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says congestion at the Durban port, where about 30 ships carrying medicines are waiting, is worsening shortages across South Africa's public healthcare system, with five factors driving the crisis.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says congestion at the Durban port, where about 30 ships carrying medicine supplies are waiting to be processed, is worsening shortages in South Africa's public healthcare system.

Durban Port Delays Worsen Medicine Shortages

He told Newzroom Afrika that the shortages affect the entire healthcare system, not only psychiatric medication. Five factors are contributing to the problem, he said. The minister said the country imports about 95% of its medicines, leaving supplies vulnerable to international shipping delays and disruptions affecting pharmaceutical manufacturing. He has appealed to Transport Minister Barbara Creecy to help expedite the release of 30 shipments of medicines held up at Durban's congested container terminal, parliament heard on Wednesday.

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Durban is one of the world's worst-performing ports and its long-standing delays are among the factors contributing to unprecedented medicine shortages in the public health sector. The national health department's hotlist of products at risk of running out has more than doubled since May, reaching 184 by November 16, according to health director-general Thembisile Xulu. Roughly a third of these products, 67 items, have been listed for more than three months, Xulu told parliament's portfolio committee on health.

Transnet, which owns South Africa's commercial ports, had agreed to prioritise medicines but indicated it could not immediately release all 30 containers, she said. Transnet announced on Wednesday evening that it is implementing urgent measures to reduce backlogs at the Durban Gateway terminal and would prioritise urgent cargo, including pharmaceuticals. Officials had provided Transnet with a list of the most critical shipments on Monday, Xulu said, without elaborating.

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Her presentation to parliament shows that drugs delayed at Durban's container port include antibiotics. Documents on the department's website indicate shipments also include drugs used to treat high cholesterol, high blood pressure and stomach ulcers. Motsoaledi said suppliers had told the department that medicines ordered from overseas had arrived in South Africa but remained on ships at the Durban port. He said Transport Minister Creecy was working with Transnet to identify and prioritise containers carrying medicines.

He hoped the intervention would bring some relief by the end of the week. However, he cautioned that clearing the port backlog would not resolve all the shortages. Another contributing factor was disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, which was affecting the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients used to manufacture medicines. South Africa does not manufacture its own APIs and relies on international suppliers.

Global supply chain disruptions triggered by conflict in the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to the shortages, Xulu said. Motsoaledi also blamed pharmaceutical manufacturers for failing to comply with good manufacturing practice standards. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority had increased inspections and was taking action against companies failing to meet the required standards. These companies could lose a production line or have their entire manufacturing operations shut down.

Regulatory Inspections Disrupt Drug Supply

Sahpra inspected only two pharmaceutical manufacturers in 2024, but scrutinised nine last year and had inspected 16 so far this year, Xulu said. Sites that do not meet good manufacturing standards are closed, in full or in part, until they comply with regulatory requirements. Xulu said enforcement action could have unintended consequences when there were limited alternative suppliers.

The current shortage of psychotropic medicines used to treat severe mental health conditions was partly due to Sahpra's enforcement action earlier this year at contract manufacturer Wrapsa, which accounted for 42 of the items on the hotlist. Wrapsa had implemented the changes required by Sahpra, but it would take another three months for the company to ramp up production, Xulu said.

Earlier this month, the South African Society of Psychiatrists warned of a dire shortage of olanzapine and quetiapine, which are used for treating schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and severe depression. Earlier this week, the Pharmaceutical Task Group, an umbrella group for local pharmaceutical manufacturing associations, told Business Day that Sahpra's updated goods manufacturing practice requirements had outpaced many drugmakers' capacity to adapt.

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Payment Disputes Affect Medicine Deliveries

Contract manufacturers, which were typically small or medium-sized businesses, needed a risk-based transition rather than an immediate halt to production, said PTG chairperson Stavros Nicolaou. Several companies had halted supplies to the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and North West health departments because they had not been paid, while other firms faced difficulties meeting demand due to the financial pressures created by the limited price increases initially permitted for private sector sales this year, Xulu said.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers subsidise the prices they charge the state with higher private sector prices. The health minister initially allowed drug companies to raise prices by just 1.47% in January but then, in response to their appeals, agreed to a 2.88% hike that took effect in October. The department had allowed provinces to source medicines from alternative suppliers when contracted companies could not fulfil orders. South Africa has 96 companies contracted to supply medicines, including 11 supplying antiretroviral medication.

Motsoaledi said when a company cannot supply, the law allows the department to look elsewhere, and that is what provinces have been permitted to do. He confirmed that suppliers had blocked accounts involving the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and North West over unpaid invoices. The department's director-general had given the three provinces until the end of the week to settle their outstanding payments. Motsoaledi said he would escalate the matter to the provincial premiers if they failed to do so.

Government Pushes Local Medicine Production

He pointed out that even provinces that had paid their suppliers were experiencing shortages because of wider supply chain problems. Motsoaledi said government was working to strengthen local pharmaceutical manufacturing and reduce the country's dependence on imported medicines. The Department of Health was working with the departments responsible for science and technology, and trade and industry, on improving local production.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa had opened a unit at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research the previous month to work towards manufacturing certain medicines locally. Addressing concerns about patients being left without treatment, Motsoaledi said provinces were required to maintain a three-month stockpile of ARVs. The system had been in place for about 15 years, with approximately 6.1 million people receiving ARV treatment in South Africa.

He said that if any facility is short of ARVs, it would be a logistical problem, not that there are no ARVs in the country. He said doctors had also been advised to prescribe alternative medicines where appropriate. Motsoaledi cited furosemide, also known as Lasix, saying that although the 100mg strength was unavailable, the 50mg and 25mg strengths could be combined to provide the required dosage.

The department had issued circulars to provincial health departments and healthcare facilities outlining which medicines could be substituted. He acknowledged that patients could become frustrated when familiar medicines were unavailable, but said alternatives could help mitigate the shortages.