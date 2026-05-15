Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Withdraws Comments Questioning Constitutional Court's Impartiality

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has retracted his comments which appeared to question the impartiality of the Constitutional Court, stating that he has full confidence in the judiciary and its commitment to upholding the constitution and the rule of law.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi walked back his comments which appeared to question the impartiality of the Constitutional Court . He stated that he has full confidence and trusts in the fairness and integrity of the judiciary and its commitment to upholding the rights enshrined in the constitution and the rule of law.

The minister's remarks, made during a speech to mark International Nurses Day, were intended to highlight disparities in South Africa's unequal, two-tiered health system. However, if his comments were understood to have been attacking the judges, he unreservedly apologised and withdrew any offensive statements. The minister reiterated that he will accept and fully respect any verdict from the judges of the Constitutional Court





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Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Constitutional Court Impartiality Judges Parliamentarians South Africa's Unequal Health System International Nurses Day Parmed Medical Scheme Ethics Code Public Protector

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