UDM councillor Luxolo Namette shot dead in Motherwell, party fears political killing

UDM councillor and former Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Luxolo Namette was shot dead in Motherwell, Gqeberha, on 7 November 2026, and the party wants the Political Killings Task Team to investigate a possible political motive.

UDM councillor and former Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Luxolo Namette was shot dead in Motherwell, Gqeberha, on Saturday, 7 November 2026. The United Democratic Movement fears a political motive behind the murder and wants a specialised police investigation.

UDM councillor shot days after elections

The killing came just three days after South Africa's municipal elections. The Electoral Commission of South Africa was still counting votes following the local government elections when Namette was killed. His party said the timing has cast a dark shadow over its election involvement. According to the South African Police Service, the body of a 45-year-old man was found at approximately 3:50pm on Umnulu Street in Motherwell.

Also read Tributes Pour In for Assassinated UDM Councillor Luxolo Namette in Motherwell

Police said the man had a gunshot wound to the head. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the investigation was still at an early stage. Gantana said suspects and motive were under investigation. The UDM has since confirmed that Namette was one of its councillors.

Advertisement

Party secretary-general Bulelani Bobotyane expressed shock over the killing and described it as tragic. Bobotyane said the murder had cast a dark shadow over the party's involvement in the municipal elections. In a statement, the UDM said what should have been a time of reflection on the hard work and sacrifices of its members had instead been overshadowed by a senseless act of violence.

Political killings task team to investigate murder

The party called on the Political Killings Task Team to investigate whether Namette's political activities played a role in his death. Bobotyane said: While we do not wish to prejudge the outcome of the investigation, we cannot ignore the possibility that councillor Namette was targeted because of his political activities or his responsibilities as a public representative. The UDM announced it would refer the matter to the police's political killings task team.

The party said it expected the Saps to leave no stone unturned in establishing the motive and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice. It added that no public representative should have to fear for their life because of their political affiliation or the duties they perform in service of their communities. The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure has reported 20 murders involving political representatives. The PKTT will lead and coordinate the investigation, Mathe said at the time.

Tributes paid to former deputy mayor

The UDM now wants the same specialised attention for Namette's case. The former deputy mayor began his political career in the UDM Youth Vanguard before serving as chairperson of Nelson Mandela Bay's Municipal Public Accounts Committee. The UDM described Namette as a sharp political mind who rose through the youth wing and said his loss is deeply felt. In its tribute, the UDM said it was shocked and devastated by the murder of Councillor Luxolo Namette in Motherwell, Gqeberha.

Advertisement

The party repeated that it suspects a political motive and will refer the matter to the PKTT. It extended condolences to his family and loved ones. The Democratic Alliance has emerged as one of the biggest winners of South Africa's 2026 Local Government Elections. The elections took place shortly before the killing, and the IEC was still processing results when news of the shooting emerged.