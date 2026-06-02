HCM and Payroll Systems Consultant Role in Sage 300 Opens at Leading Organization

A leading organization is recruiting an HCM and Payroll Systems Consultant specialized in Sage 300. The role involves end-to-end implementation, configuration, and support of enterprise HR and payroll platforms, ensuring compliance and seamless integrations.

A leading organization is seeking a highly skilled HCM and Payroll Systems Consultant specializing in Sage 300 to join their team. This role is ideal for a consultant with proven expertise in enterprise HR and payroll platform implementations, configuration, and ongoing support across multiple industry environments.

The successful candidate will thrive in complex payroll structures, understand statutory and legislative compliance requirements, and possess the ability to bridge HR, payroll, and system data to deliver accurate, efficient, and compliant solutions. The consultant will be responsible for end-to-end implementation, configuration, and post-go-live support of an enterprise-grade HR and payroll management platform, working closely with clients and internal stakeholders to ensure accurate system setups, compliant payroll processing, and seamless integrations across HR and finance environments.

The role encompasses leading and supporting full-cycle HR and payroll system implementations, from requirements gathering through to go-live and post-implementation support. Responsibilities include configuring the HR and payroll platform according to client-specific requirements, including payroll structures, leave management, and statutory setups. The consultant will manage and execute monthly and bi-weekly payroll processing cycles, ensuring accuracy and compliance at all times. They must ensure full compliance with applicable labor legislation, tax regulations, and statutory requirements throughout all configurations and processes.

Data migration activities and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) will be conducted to validate system integrity prior to go-live. Ongoing client support is provided in line with agreed SLAs, including troubleshooting system issues and resolving queries efficiently. Stakeholder engagement at all levels is required to gather requirements, provide training, and ensure successful system adoption. Reporting and data analysis using Excel, SQL, Power BI, and Qlik Sense will support business decision-making.

Core skills and competencies include HR and payroll compliance, client support and SLA delivery, certification in an enterprise HR and payroll management platform (essential), SQL for Data Analysis certification, and a relevant tertiary qualification in HR, Finance, Information Technology, or a related field (advantageous). This position offers an opportunity to work on complex implementations and integrations, making a significant impact on organizational efficiency and compliance.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in both HR and payroll systems, with deep knowledge of Sage 300 and other enterprise platforms. They will be adept at managing multiple projects, meeting deadlines, and delivering high-quality results in a fast-paced environment. This role is perfect for a consultant who enjoys solving challenging problems, collaborating with diverse teams, and driving continuous improvement in HR and payroll processes





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HCM Payroll Sage 300 Systems Consultant Human Resources

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HCM & Payroll Systems ConsultantWe are recruiting on behalf of a leading organisation seeking a highly skilled HCM & Payroll Systems Consultant in Sage 300 to join their team. The successful candidate will bring proven expertise in enterprise HR and payroll platform implementations, configuration, and ongoing support across multiple industry environments.

Read more »