Journalist Hazel Friedman analyzes the defective Epstein files release, shell companies, and bank settlements in her new book The Devil Wears Sneakers.

Investigative journalist Hazel Friedman examines the complex media and institutional failures surrounding Jeffrey Epstein in her latest work, The Devil Wears Sneakers. The book specifically highlights the stories of South African women recruited by the disgraced financier, offering a focused look at the victims often overshadowed by global headlines.

The Defective Epstein Files Metapuzzle

The release of the Epstein files was intended to solve a massive metapuzzle by placing documents in the public domain. Lawmakers hoped that cross-referencing emails, flight logs, and court filings would reveal the full scope of activities concealed behind four presidential administrations. The strategy assumed that thousands of fragments would eventually combine to form a clear, undeniable truth.

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However, the Department of Justice effectively overwhelmed public scrutiny by dumping millions of records without proper organization. This unstructured release allowed journalists, lawyers, and conspiracy theorists to descend on the materials in a chaotic feeding frenzy. While some pieces appeared to fit together, many others seemed to belong to entirely different puzzles, creating widespread confusion.

Significant gaps remain in the available record, including missing attachments, unexplained references, and vanished communications. Blanche has refused to release approximately three million additional documents, leaving the public with a fragmented jigsaw puzzle missing its lid and many critical pieces. This lack of complete transparency has made it nearly impossible to reconstruct the full narrative.

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The Epstein Class and Corrupt Systems

Virginia Giuffre described the social system that protected Jeffrey Epstein as corrupt to the core, a sentiment echoed throughout the new analysis. This environment is defined by an Epstein class, a self-protecting caste united by utility and influence rather than ethics. In this world, privilege is expected to erase obstacles and open exclusive doors for those who can pay the price.

Access serves as the primary currency of power within this network, facilitated by private introductions and discreet favors. Philanthropy often acts as a cloak for this rarefied world, projecting public virtue while protecting private influence. Many individuals use humanitarian causes to launder their reputations and purchase the appearance of virtue itself, effectively burningish their legacies.

Jay Giridharadas notes that this milieu prioritizes transactional networks over communities demanding obligation and accountability. Epstein understood this distinction perfectly, cultivating a network of useful connections rather than building a genuine community. Following the money through his trusts and shell companies reveals the deep-seated corruption that sustained his operations.

Banking Institutions Ignored Warning Signs

Financial institutions played a critical role in enabling Jeffrey Epstein by ignoring clear warning signs embedded in his transactions. At least thirty-one shell companies and a dozen trusts were established in Palm Beach and the Virgin Islands to manage his finances. Despite years of red flags, major banks continued to provide services long after his 2008 conviction and public allegations of sexual abuse.

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JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank faced accusations in civil litigation for failing to investigate or report suspicious transactions. Survivors and the US Virgin Islands argued that the banks ignored hallmarks of trafficking, including large cash withdrawals and payments to young women. The institutions were accused of failing to file suspicious-activity reports or apply adequate anti-money-laundering scrutiny.

Settlements and Remaining Accountability Gaps

Neither JPMorgan Chase nor Deutsche Bank admitted liability for their alleged failures in monitoring Epstein accounts. Despite this lack of admission, the financial giants agreed to substantial payouts to address the grievances. In 2023, JPMorgan agreed to pay a settlement of $290 million to Epstein survivors.

Deutsche Bank also reached a settlement agreement, paying $75 million to resolve similar allegations. These cases represent a rare attempt to hold powerful financial institutions accountable for ignoring the warning signs of trafficking. The settlements aim to address the harm caused by banks that facilitated the predator's financial operations.

The media played a paradoxical role in exposing the Jeffrey Epstein saga, accomplishing what prosecutors and regulators failed to do for years. While journalism successfully prised open a case powerful people tried to bury, it also had its own vulnerabilities. The combination of incomplete documents and institutional failures continues to shape the public understanding of this complex criminal enterprise.