Hawks' unit scores breakthrough in Tyefu Police Station burglary case

The Hawks' Crimes Against the State unit has scored a decisive breakthrough after the Qonce Regional Court convicted two brothers for the brazen 2021 burglary at Tyefu Police Station.

The Hawks' Crime s Against the State unit has scored a decisive breakthrough after the Qonce Regional Court convicted two brothers for the brazen 2021 burglary at Tyefu Police Station .

The burglary resulted in the theft of state-issued firearms and ammunition, and the attempted murder of law enforcement officers. On 20 June 2021, Tyefu Police Station was unlawfully infiltrated while two police officials were attending to service-related complaints within the policing precinct. The officials had secured the entrance gate, security gate, and Community Service Centre doors in accordance with prescribed security protocols before leaving the premises.

Upon returning, the officials discovered that the station's perimeter gate, security gate, and CSC entrance had been forcibly breached in what was deemed a calculated attack on state infrastructure. Investigations revealed that the perpetrators had stolen critical state assets, including two computers, two Z88 9mm service pistols with magazines, and an R5 rifle loaded with 112 live rounds of ammunition. A criminal case was immediately opened and assigned to the Hawks for further investigation.

The Hawks launched an intensive intelligence-driven operation aimed at tracing the stolen firearms, identifying the perpetrators, and neutralising any threat posed to surrounding communities. During follow-up operations relating to intelligence about a possible shooting incident in Ndlambe Village near Tyefu Police Station, police encountered Thandile Ndwayana, who opened fire on officers while attempting to evade arrest. Members responded and successfully subdued and arrested the suspect without any loss of life.

A stolen Z88 9mm pistol linked directly to the Tyefu Police Station burglary was recovered in his possession. Hawks' investigators subsequently recovered another stolen Z88 9mm pistol concealed inside the handbag of the accused's grandmother. Additional searches conducted nearby resulted in the recovery of two firearm magazines and one of the stolen computers hidden in bushes adjacent to the police station. Both accused have remained in custody since their arrest after bail was successfully opposed.

They appeared in court on several occasions before being convicted. Thandile Ndwayana was found guilty of housebreaking, theft, possession of a prohibited fully automatic firearm, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, and attempted murder. Luncedo Ndwayana was convicted of housebreaking, theft, and unlawful possession of firearms, including a prohibited weapon





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Hawks' Unit Tyefu Police Station Burglary Conviction State-Issued Firearms

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