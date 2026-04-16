Hawks Raid Johan Janse van Rensburg's Properties Following Court Appearance

The Hawks have conducted a raid on the Malalane home and office of Johan Janse van Rensburg just a day after his court appearance on fraud, theft, and money laundering charges. The operation, which involved a search for illegal firearms and ammunition, yielded no incriminating evidence according to the Hawks.

The Mpumalanga Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks , executed a search warrant at the Malalane residence and business premises of Johan Janse van Rensburg yesterday, a mere 24 hours after his appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court. The operation, carried out by a team of heavily-armed Hawks members shortly after midday, was aimed at uncovering illegal firearms and ammunition.

Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi, the spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Hawks, confirmed the details of the raid, stating that fewer than ten officers were involved in the execution of the warrant. Nkosi explained that the operation was initiated following information received from an undisclosed source pertaining to alleged illegal firearms and ammunition. Crucially, Nkosi emphasized that this particular search operation was entirely separate from the ongoing fraud, theft, and money laundering charges that Johan Janse van Rensburg is currently facing.

Following the thorough search of both his home and office, the Hawks reported that the information that prompted the raid proved to be unsubstantiated, meaning no illegal firearms or ammunition were discovered. Nkosi underscored the commitment of the Hawks to taking all information received with the utmost seriousness and acting with promptness to preempt any potential criminal activities. He reiterated the organization's dedication to serving and protecting the lives and property of all South African citizens, stating that they cannot afford to overlook any information that might pose a risk to public safety or national security. This stringent approach, he added, is fundamental to their mandate of maintaining law and order.

The investigation leading to the raid followed the arrest of Johan Janse van Rensburg and his former daughter-in-law, Zietta Janse van Rensburg, on the preceding Monday. Both individuals were subsequently brought before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on the same day, where they were formally charged with fraud, theft, and money laundering. Johan Janse van Rensburg was granted bail in the amount of R10,000, allowing for his temporary release from custody. In contrast, Zietta Janse van Rensburg was remanded in custody, with her bail application scheduled to continue the following day. Her subsequent appearance in court saw her once again remanded pending the outcome of her bail hearing. It was only yesterday that she was granted bail, set at R6,000.

The court has set May 14 as the date for the next appearance of both accused, at which point they are expected to return to court to further address the charges against them. The postponement allows for continued investigation and preparation for the upcoming legal proceedings, with the court aiming to bring the case to a swift and just conclusion.





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hawks Johan Janse Van Rensburg Malalane Illegal Firearms Raid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nelspruit Court Denies Bail to Accused in Theft and Fraud CaseZietta Janse van Rensburg will remain in custody after the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court heard testimony from the investigating officer that she is a flight risk due to potential additional charges and actions indicating she might flee. Her bail application was postponed until tomorrow, while her father-in-law's bail was extended.

Read more »

Major General Johan Booysen withdraws as witness from Nkabinde CommissionThe inquiry was established to assess the fitness of South Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke to hold office amid allegations related to prosecutorial oversight.

Read more »

Johan Booysen Withdraws Testimony from Nkabinde InquiryFormer KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major General Johan Booysen will no longer testify before the Nkabinde Inquiry. Evidence leader Advocate David Mohlamonyane confirmed that Booysen has terminated his attorneys' mandate and has chosen not to submit a statement or appear before the inquiry, following correspondence received earlier this week. Security Strategist Andy Mashaile commented that it is never too late to hold Booysen and former colleagues accountable for alleged past atrocities.

Read more »

Hawks arrest French fugitive father and son in Pretoria, seize R318kExtradition proceedings have been initiated against Stellio Capo Chichi.

Read more »

Bulls shuffle for Dragons challengeVodacom Bulls coach Johan Ackermann has shuffled his side around for their important Vodacom United Rugby Championship match against the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Friday night, with injuries affecting their backline choices.

Read more »

Ackers: Reality is Bulls must winJohan Ackermann has delivered a blunt message ahead of the Vodacom Bulls’ crucial URC clash against the Dragons in Newport on Friday night – win, at all costs.

Read more »