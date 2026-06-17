Hawks Officer Testifies Theft of R200 Million Cocaine May Have Been Staged

Suspended Hawk brigadier Campbell Nyuswa tells the Madlanga commission that the theft of 541kg of cocaine from a Port Shepstone office may have been staged and details the events and security lapses that led to the loss of evidence worth R200 million.

Brigadier Campbell Nyuswa , the suspended Provincial Commander for Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), testified before the Madlanga commission that the scene of the theft of 541kg of suspected cocaine worth R200 million from the DPCI offices in Port Shepstone may have been staged.

The theft occurred in November 2021, after the cocaine was seized on 22 June 2021 by Lieutenant-Colonel Gavin Jacob's team at an Isipingo depot. Due to lack of space at other police stations, the 27 bags of cocaine were taken to the Hawks' Port Shepstone facility. Nyuswa was suspended on 2 June on allegations that he failed to comply with legislation by storing exhibits at the premises, which lacked adequate security.

He sought to distance himself from suspended KZN Hawks head Lesetja Senona, stating their relationship was strictly that of a senior and a junior colleague and that they never socialised outside work. He described that Senona did not have much regard for him and often bypassed him to instruct his members directly. Nyuswa recounted the sequence of events on 22 June 2021.

He received a call from Jacob about the discovery of 27 black bags containing bricks suspected to be cocaine. He instructed Jacob to ensure necessary aides were called to the crime scene. Later, Jacob reported a problem at Isipingo police station, which refused to store the exhibit. Nyuswa said he attempted to find alternative storage and subsequently called Senona to discuss the issue.

Senona agreed to use the strong room at the Port Shepstone premises, which was considered secure because the landlord had informed them that the safes could not be breached and could only be accessed with a key. Nyuswa noted he was aware of security lapses such as the alarm not working after load shedding but focused on the safe's security.

Senona also instructed Nyuswa to have Lieutenant-Colonel Jakobus Prinsloo obtain the spare key from supply chain management and to arrange for the provincial tracking team to escort the investigators. Senona then instructed Nyuswa to accompany him to Isipingo to oversee the operation. Upon arrival at Isipingo, the exhibit had already been placed in the strong room, still in the 27 black bags.

Nyuswa questioned why the exhibits were not in proper exhibit bags and was told that Isipingo SAPS did not have exhibit bags and that the exhibits were entered into the SAPS system and booked out again. Nyuswa expressed concern about the chain of custody, acknowledging that once the team left the crime scene without placing the exhibit in exhibit bags, the evidence was compromised.

After the strong room was locked, Senona requested that both the original and spare keys be handed over to him. Nyuswa said it seemed logical at the time for the provincial head to have the keys given the significance of the drug bust and the safe's design.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Brown Mogotsi, who is presumably involved in a related matter, expressed confidence as a new bail attempt was launched. The commission continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the theft and potential failures in protocol





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Hawks Cocaine Theft Port Shepstone Madlanga Commission Campbell Nyuswa Lesetja Senona Kwazulu-Natal DPCI Exhibit Storage Chain Of Custody

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