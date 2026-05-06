Hawks Major-General Testifies on R200 Million Cocaine Theft and Operational Failures

Hawks Major-General Hendrik Flynn's testimony before the Madlanga commission revealed critical operational failures and questionable decisions leading to the theft of R200 million worth of cocaine from a police storage facility in KwaZulu-Natal. The hearing highlighted irregularities in evidence handling and the deep connection between organised crime and corruption.

Hawks Major-General Hendrik Flynn testified before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 5 May 2026, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the theft of cocaine worth R200 million from a police storage facility in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Flynn, who heads the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, appeared before the commission to discuss operational failures and questionable decisions that led to the 2021 break-in at a Hawks facility in Port Shepstone. The alarm system at the site was not functional at the time, and a case of theft and business burglary was subsequently opened.

Flynn also revisited a significant drug seizure at the Durban harbour in July 2021, where law enforcement authorities intercepted a shipping container suspected of carrying illicit substances. Border policing officials responded before members of the South African Police Service, leading to the confiscation of approximately one tonne of narcotics, which were later transported to Maydon Wharf Police Station. He highlighted major transit points for drug trafficking, including OR Tambo International Airport, Lebombo Border Post, and the Durban harbour.

The cocaine later stolen in Port Shepstone was discovered in June 2021 at an Isipingo depot after intelligence pointed to a suspicious shipment. Due to space constraints at Isipingo Police Station, the drugs—packed in 27 bags—were relocated to the Hawks’ Port Shepstone facility. Flynn indicated that suspended provincial Hawks head Lesetja Senona assumed control of the storage keys when the drugs were booked in as exhibits, a move he suggested was inconsistent with standard procedures.

He explained that responsibility for such facilities lies with a designated SAP13 clerk, who is solely authorised to access the vault. This maintains chain of custody and ensures accountability if exhibits go missing. According to Flynn, further irregularities occurred when the vault was accessed on 23 and 24 June. He testified that Senona handed the keys to warrant officer Mpangase, who was not authorised to manage the facility.

Flynn stressed that proper procedure requires evidence sealing to be conducted at the crime scene, not after storage. The register makes provision for the booking in and booking out of exhibits, but in this case, the process was upside-down. If General Senona had proper control over the key, he was supposed to open that safe and not provide the key to anybody under his command.

Investigators are not scientists, Flynn remarked, adding that he does not understand why his colleagues returned to the facility to collect samples. This is the only matter where such samples were obtained, so I find it extremely strange why it would have been done differently now. The only conclusion I can come to is that it was never the intention to take this whole batch of exhibits to the forensic laboratory science.

Earlier, Flynn emphasised that organised crime and corruption, in both government and the private sector, were deeply interconnected. By the nature of organised crime, there needs to be enabling factors that allow organised crime to flourish. In order for that to happen, it is my experience that there is always an element of corruption involved in the perpetuating of these crimes





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Hawks Cocaine Theft Operational Failures Organised Crime Corruption

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