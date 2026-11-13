Hawks Investigator Admits Error in Entrapment Operation Regarding Ali Raja Theft

Hawks Warrant Officer Phuti Mashala admits a procedural error at the Madlanga Commission by revealing an entrapment setup to a suspect in the Ali Raja theft case.

Warrant Officer Phuti Mashala, an investigator with the Hawks, has formally admitted to a significant procedural error during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission. He confessed that he and a colleague inadvertently informed a suspect about the existence of an active entrapment operation. This critical mistake occurred within the context of a complex investigation into the theft of R1.5 million from businessman Ali Raja.

Core Details of the Entrapment Failure

The investigation centered on Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer Eric Mphahlele, who has since been convicted for his role in the theft. During the commission, Mashala detailed how the Hawks attempted to build a case against Mphahlele by tracing the flow of illicit funds and identifying accomplices involved in the scheme. The failure to maintain operational secrecy regarding the entrapment mechanism potentially compromised the integrity of the evidence gathered during the inquiry.

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Alleged Bribery Scheme Involving Senior Officers

Mashala testified that fellow Hawks Captain Keshi Mabunda and JMPD Inspector Tintswalo Rikhotso allegedly offered to arrange a R250,000 bribe. Their stated intention was to help make the criminal case against Eric Mphahlele disappear completely. This offer was presented as part of the entrapment strategy to capture the individuals involved in the alleged corruption and obstruction of justice.

Procedural Error During Second Meeting

Despite the initial setup, a significant error occurred during a second meeting between the investigators and the suspects. The Hawks officers informed Captain Mabunda about the nature of their entrapment operation, a disclosure they should have withheld. Mashala explained that the team mistakenly believed Mabunda was already fully complicit in the alleged bribery scheme, leading to the premature revelation of their investigative tactics.

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Impact on Case Integrity and Investigation

This admission highlights a critical flaw in the execution of the sting operation targeting the theft from Ali Raja. The disclosure to Mabunda may have allowed other conspirators to alter their behavior or destroy evidence, potentially complicating the prosecution of all parties involved. The Hawks are now tasked with addressing the implications of this breach in protocol during the commission proceedings.

Commission Proceedings and Future Steps

The Madlanga Commission continues to examine the conduct of various law enforcement officers regarding the Ali Raja case. Mashala's testimony provides insight into the internal dynamics and errors that occurred during the initial phases of the investigation. The commission will likely assess whether this error invalidates any subsequent evidence or requires a reevaluation of the convictions already secured, such as that of Eric Mphahlele.