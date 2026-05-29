Hawks Investigating Two Woolworths Explosions in Two Days

Two Woolworths stores in South Africa were hit by explosions in two days, with no injuries reported. The Hawks are investigating the incidents, which occurred in different provinces. Preliminary investigations suggest similarities between the two incidents, including the time of day and the location of the stores.

The Hawks are investigating after two Woolworths stores in two provinces were hit by explosions in two days. The first occurred yesterday morning at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria, followed by one this morning at Preller Square in Bloemfontein.

Free State police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli said the police explosive unit remains on scene conducting investigations and ensuring there are no additional explosive devices in the area. He confirmed that Preller Square was temporarily cordoned off following the incident, but has since partially reopened to the public. For now, other parts of the mall are open to the public and workers, but the side where the explosion happened is sealed off.

Owners of the building are still checking to see if there is any damage to the property. No injuries have been reported at this stage. Two Woolworths bombings/explosions now in 24 hours, and still no confirmation from Hawks or SAPS on what it is that is actually exploding. While it is yet to be confirmed if these incidents are linked, there are some similarities.

Both incidents occurred early in the morning, and both at the same chain stores - although in different provinces. yesterday that police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said preliminary investigations showed the store manager received a call from a staff member informing him of an explosion that occurred at around 01:00. Emergency response services were activated and responded immediately and cordoned off the scene, said Van Dyk.

Explosive safety expert Jimmy Roodt has weighed in on the blast inside a Woolworths store in Menlyn Park Shopping Centre this week. At the time of the incident, five packers were on duty inside the store. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Damage sustained was limited to food items and shelving inside the store.

He added that members attached to the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit, K9 Unit, Crime Scene Management and detectives were on the scene processing evidence and following leads. A case of contravention of the Explosives Act, Act 26 of 1956, Section 27(1)(c), was registered for investigation. Police investigations are continuing, said Van Dyk. In a statement, Preller Square management confirmed the incident and expressed gratitude that no injuries or major damage were reported. The centre had re-opened to the public after safety assessments





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Woolworths Explosions Hawks Investigation South Africa

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