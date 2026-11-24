Hawks officers dismantled a multimillion-rand drug laboratory in Esikhawini, near Richards Bay, seizing a large quantity of mandrax and arresting a 50-year-old suspect who faces drug possession, dealing and manufacturing charges.

The Hawks have dismantled a sophisticated, multimillion-rand drug lab oratory in Esikhawini, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal. The operation was conducted on Tuesday by the Hawks Western Cape South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team, working alongside the Tactical Operations Management Section.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the team acted on actionable intelligence about suspicious activities at a property in Esikhawini. Upon arriving at the premises, officers secured the area and conducted a thorough search. The search uncovered a fully operational drug manufacturing laboratory. The facility contained specialised equipment and materials used in the production of illegal narcotics.

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Arrest and Seizure at Esikhawini Lab

Officers also seized a large quantity of mandrax drugs, indicating the scale of the alleged criminal operation. A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the illegal activities. He is expected to face charges of drug possession, dealing and manufacturing in contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act 140 of 1992. The suspect is expected to appear before the Esikhawini Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

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The Hawks said the successful operation demonstrates the Directorate's continued commitment to combating drug-related crime and dismantling criminal networks operating within communities across the country. The bust highlights ongoing efforts by specialised units to target drug production facilities. The Hawks' Western Cape South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and the Tactical Operations Management Section played key roles in the operation. Col Mogale confirmed the details of the arrest and the charges the suspect faces.

Significant Blow to Drug Trafficking Network

The seizure of the mandrax and the dismantling of the laboratory are seen as a significant blow to local drug trafficking operations. The Hawks reiterated their dedication to tackling drug-related crime and disrupting criminal networks. The suspect remains in custody and will appear in court as scheduled.