Hawks Commander Faces Scrutiny Over Drug Storage Failure

Gavin Jacob, head of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Durban, admitted at the Madlanga Commission that he did not check all nearby police stations for secure storage before moving 541 kg of cocaine to an insecure facility where it was later stolen.

The Madlanga Commission has heard that Hawks commander Gavin Jacob , head of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Durban, made a critical error in judgment when he decided to store a large consignment of confiscated drugs at an insecure facility.

The drugs, 541 kilograms of cocaine seized during a June 2021 raid at the Isipingo depot in Durban, were later stolen from the Hawks offices in Port Shepstone. Jacob testified that he exhausted all avenues to find a secure location but failed to check with all nearby police stations. Under cross-examination, he admitted that he did not enquire with every station in the Isipingo area, despite claiming that no station was willing to store the drugs.

The commission chairperson, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, pressed Jacob on why he did not consider alternative secure storage options, such as using a commercial facility or requesting assistance from other law enforcement agencies. Jacob responded that he relied on his superior, Brigadier Campbell Nyuswa, who suggested the Port Shepstone offices.

However, Madlanga noted that the Port Shepstone facility was over 100 kilometers away and lacked adequate security measures, including CCTV surveillance and alarmed storage rooms. The theft of the cocaine has raised serious questions about the Hawks handling of evidence and the chain of custody in high-profile drug cases. The commission is investigating whether negligence or misconduct contributed to the loss, which has potentially compromised ongoing investigations and prosecutions.

Jacob faced tough questioning about his decision-making process and whether he prioritized convenience over security. He admitted that he did not document his attempts to secure storage at other stations, leaving no paper trail to verify his claims. The commission also heard testimony from other Hawks officials about the general state of evidence storage in KwaZulu-Natal, with several officers describing facilities as overcrowded and poorly maintained.

The incident has sparked calls for reform and greater accountability within the Hawks, as the stolen cocaine represents a significant blow to efforts to combat drug trafficking. The commission will continue its hearings next week, with additional witnesses expected to testify about the security lapses and the subsequent investigation into the theft





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Hawks Gavin Jacob Madlanga Commission Drug Theft Cocaine

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