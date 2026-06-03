Hawks Commander Denies Role in R200 Million Cocaine Theft

Colonel Gavin Jacob, commander of the Hawks Durban serious organised crime unit, testified before the Madlanga Commission, denying involvement in the theft of over R200 million worth of cocaine from a Hawks storage facility in Port Shepstone.

Colonel Gavin Jacob , the commander of the Hawks Durban serious organised crime investigation unit in KwaZulu-Natal, has firmly denied any involvement in one of the most significant drug theft cases to hit South Africa s law enforcement agencies.

He appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, to reject allegations that he had a role in the theft of cocaine valued at over R200 million. The drugs were stolen in November 2021 from a Hawks storage site in Port Shepstone that reportedly had no alarm system or surveillance cameras.

Jacob s testimony focused on the origins of the case in late June 2021, when the drugs were first seized at a container depot in Isipingo, south of Durban. He contacted the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Livingstone Mpangase, and informed him that he would be attending the operation. Upon arriving at the depot, officers discovered 27 black bags of the drugs concealed among a legitimate cargo of animal feed.

Jacob testified that after the drugs were loaded onto a marked border police vehicle, he chose to proceed to Isipingo police station rather than Umlazi due to safety concerns. The seizure quickly turned into a logistical challenge, as officers struggled to secure and store the large quantity of drugs safely at the station. Jacob realised that it was futile to call the local criminal record centre when they did not have the required exhibit bags.

His members had a few bags of the required specifications, but not enough for this magnitude. He also acknowledged administrative failures, conceding that documentation related to the storage of the drugs was poorly completed due to missing details. The station itself was unable to accommodate the drugs, with Jacob stating that Isipingo SAPS would not store these exhibits. According to Jacob, the police s forensic science laboratory in Amanzimtoti declined to take custody due to space constraints.

Jacob did not accompany the drugs during the transfer, saying that he handed over the scene to Mpangase before returning home to resume his vacation leave. The following day on 23 June, he learned that the process of sealing the drugs into exhibit bags had only just begun. Jacob returned to duty on 29 June and took over the investigation from Mpangase, who was leaving SAPS.

He outlined how samples of the cocaine were taken for laboratory analysis, emphasising that the process required no specialised expertise. He confirmed that he personally delivered a small amount of samples to the forensic laboratory on 5 July. While Jacob maintained contact with the laboratory, he was informed of a security breach at the Port Shepstone site by Nyuswa months later. An attempted break-in was reported in October 2021, followed by confirmation of the theft on 8 November.

Jacob told the commission he had no prior knowledge of security vulnerabilities at the storage facility. Jacob further revealed that a potential breakthrough emerged earlier this year during a separate investigation into drug-related killings. He testified that in late January 2026, investigators in his unit were led to a whistleblower who claimed involvement in both the planning and execution of the Port Shepstone drug theft.

Jacob acknowledged the possibility that corrupt officials may have deliberately stored the drugs at Port Shepstone with the intention of stealing them later. However, he was critical of Flynn s conclusions, saying his version of events created a false narrative. It is understandable that all of us that were involved in the seizure would have initially been viewed as suspects, he said.

He added that the theft has embarrassed the Hawks and SAPS as a whole, stressing that the matter should not go unpunished. The commission continues to hear evidence as it seeks to uncover the truth behind one of the most brazen drug thefts in South African history





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hawks Cocaine Theft Madlanga Commission Colonel Gavin Jacob Drug Theft Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Contradictory Polygraph Reports and Alleged Retaliation Highlight Hawks' Internal Turmoil Over R200m Cocaine TheftTestimony from senior Hawks officer Karl Sander before the Madlanga commission reveals conflicting polygraph results and claims of being targeted after exposing corruption, amid a four-year unresolved investigation into the theft of R200 million worth of cocaine from KwaZulu-Natal police offices.

Read more »

Hawks officer testifies he was moved from drugs unit after stepping on cartel’s toesCommission probes break-in to uncover claims drug cartels have links to the police

Read more »

Policeman Exonerated After Polygraph Errors in Hawks Cocaine Theft CaseWarrant Officer Karl Sander was initially found deceptive in a polygraph over a R200 million cocaine theft from Hawks offices, but the test was later invalidated due to examiner errors. He testified that the thieves are linked to Hawks management.

Read more »

Hawks Commander Admits Moving Drugs from Crime Scene Due to Space ConstraintsGavin Jacob, head of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Durban, testified before a commission that he moved cocaine from the original crime scene to a police depot for processing, citing lack of space and inadequate exhibit bags. The admission contradicts standard procedure and has raised concerns about evidence integrity.

Read more »