Hawks Commander Admits Moving Drugs from Crime Scene Due to Space Constraints

Gavin Jacob, head of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Durban, testified before a commission that he moved cocaine from the original crime scene to a police depot for processing, citing lack of space and inadequate exhibit bags. The admission contradicts standard procedure and has raised concerns about evidence integrity.

The commander of the Hawks ' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Durban, Gavin Jacob , has admitted under oath to moving drugs from a crime scene to a different location for processing.

Appearing before the commission of inquiry into allegations of police corruption and misconduct, Jacob testified that the decision was driven by logistical constraints at the original scene. He claimed that the space available at the Isipingo police depot was insufficient to handle the large quantity of cocaine bricks seized during the operation.

During his testimony, Jacob detailed how he and his team offloaded the bags of cocaine from the vehicle at the depot only to realize that the area was congested with machinery and personnel. He stated, Upon offloading these bags, I then noticed that the area we were working in was congested. I looked at the area around the container, and I realised that unpacking the bricks of cocaine would cover a surface area greater than the area available.

I also noted the depot was busy with machinery traversing our immediate vicinity. This admission contradicts standard police procedure, which requires that drugs be processed at the scene where they are found. The head of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigations, Hendrick Flynn, previously told the commission that moving evidence without proper authorization is irregular and raises concerns about the integrity of the chain of custody.

Flynn emphasized that such actions could compromise the admissibility of evidence in court and undermine public trust in law enforcement. Jacob also acknowledged that he did not notify the local South African Police Service (SAPS) criminal record centre when he arrived at the Isipingo police station, another breach of protocol that Flynn had flagged as an irregularity. Explaining his reasoning, Jacob said, It was futile to call out ICRC when we didn't have the required exhibit bags.

My members had a few of the bags of the required specifications, but not enough for this magnitude. This statement suggests that the unit was inadequately resourced to handle the volume of evidence, a claim that may prompt further scrutiny of budgetary allocations for the Hawks.

The commission has heard conflicting accounts about the drug bust, with some officers alleging that Jacob sidelined them and ordered polygraph tests over a stolen coffee machine, a seemingly unrelated incident that has muddied the waters of the investigation. Jacob denied these allegations, characterizing them as a smear campaign orchestrated by disgruntled colleagues. The testimony has sparked broader questions about the handling of high-profile drug cases in South Africa.

Legal experts note that the movement of drugs from a crime scene without proper documentation can lead to accusations of tampering or theft. In this case, the drugs in question were part of a massive cocaine seizure, and any procedural misstep could jeopardize the prosecution of those involved. The commission is expected to delve deeper into the training and resources provided to serious crime units, as well as the disciplinary measures for officers who deviate from standard operating procedures.

Jacob's admission may also have implications for ongoing internal investigations within the Hawks, as the unit faces increasing pressure to demonstrate its effectiveness in combating organized crime. The public and media are watching closely, as the outcome of this inquiry could influence future reforms in South Africa's law enforcement agencies





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Hawks Drug Bust Gavin Jacob Police Corruption Evidence Handling

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