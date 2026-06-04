Hawks Commander Admits Missteps in Drug Storage Leading to Theft, Commission Hears

Colonel Gavin Jacob testified that he falsely claimed to have exhausted storage options for a large cocaine seizure, resulting in the drugs being stored far away and subsequently stolen. He conceded he did not check nearby stations, while denying any role in the theft.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry heard on Thursday that the decision to store 541kg of cocaine worth approximately R200 million in a police station 100km away from Durban was made without verifying local storage capacity, leading to the drugs being stolen five months later.

Colonel Gavin Jacob, commander of the Hawks Durban serious organised crime investigation unit, testified that he informed his superior, Brigadier Msizi Nyuswa, that he had exhausted all avenues for storing the seizure locally. However, under cross-examination, Jacob conceded that he had not actually contacted three nearby police stations to check their storage availability on the day of the operation, June 22, 2021.

Commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga pressed Jacob on this discrepancy, stating, You lied to him when you said you exhausted all avenues. Jacob described the word lie as strong but admitted his statement was not factually correct. He maintained that he never intended for the drugs to be stored outside Durban but wanted Nyuswa to consult senior officers for a solution.

The theft of the cocaine is a central focus of the commission, which is investigating allegations of police links to drug cartels. Major General Hendrik Flynn, who investigated the theft, previously testified that storing the drugs in Port Shepstone was by design. Jacob pushed back against inferences of his own involvement, noting that he had ensured contact with a whistleblower who provided credible information about the theft.

He denied any role in the theft and referenced a polygraph test that cleared him, although the test was later found to have several errors. Jacob explained that his call to Nyuswa was based on past experiences where local stations refused large drug seizures due to space constraints.

He recalled an incident where drugs were placed in a holding cell because the station lacked exhibit space, and another where mandrax tablets had to be hastily moved after police officers fell ill from exposure. He argued that even when stations have capacity, they often pressure him to move seizures quickly because the drugs occupy exhibit storage for months before being sent to the forensic lab.

The storage issue was further complicated by the fact that just a month after Jacobs seizure, police stored 999kg of cocaine at Maydon Wharf Police Station in Durban without difficulty. Jacob noted that the Maydon Wharf operation fell within that stations precinct, while his seizure was under Isipingo Police Station, whose commander allegedly refused to store the large exhibit.

He admitted that his assumptions about local stations capacity were based on experience, not fact, and that he did not have a choice. Jacob described the theft as an embarrassment for the Hawks, leading to internal distrust among officers. The commission continues to hear testimony on systemic failures in evidence management and police accountability





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Cocaine Theft Hawks Madlanga Commission Police Corruption Evidence Storage

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