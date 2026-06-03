Hawks Colonel Testifies of New Informant in R200 Million Cocaine Theft Case

Colonel Gavin Jacob told the Madlanga Commission that a suspect came forward in 2026 with details about the 2021 theft of R200 million worth of cocaine from a Hawks building, an incident considered an inside job.

Colonel Gavin Jacob , a key figure attached to the Hawks and commander of Durban's Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, delivered testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, revealing a significant development in a long-standing case involving a massive cocaine theft .

According to Jacob, in late January 2026, his office initiated investigations into drug-related killings and conflicts in the Durban region. These investigations, undertaken with colleagues including Lieutenant Colonel KG Sibiya and Lieutenant Colonel Deena Govender, eventually led to a breakthrough in early February 2026. A suspect, or informant, came forward claiming direct involvement in the planning and execution of the November 2021 theft of a cocaine consignment, valued at over R200 million, from a Hawks building in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal.

This consignment had originally been intercepted by police in Isipingo in June 2021, with Jacob and Warrant Officer Mpangase being the first officers on scene, though Jacob was on leave at the time of the initial intercept. The drugs were subsequently stored in the poorly secured Port Shepstone building, from which they were stolen months later, an incident widely perceived as an inside job.

Jacob explained that upon receiving the new information, the informant was immediately directed to a senior police official outside of his unit on the same day, as his office deemed it appropriate for a neutral party, specifically a head office investigation team based in Gauteng, to pursue the matter due to their impartiality and jurisdictional reach. Jacob's testimony, however, was not without its tensions and contradictions.

He stated he met with Major General Hendrik Flynn, head of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation component of the Hawks, in April 2026 to brief him on the new informant information. Yet, Jacob expressed shock upon reviewing Flynn's prior testimony to the commission. Flynn had suggested that the sequence of events-from the handling of the crime scene when the cocaine was first discovered in 2021 to its eventual theft-was not coincidental but "by design.

" Flynn specifically criticized the decision to move the cocaine from the initial discovery site instead of sealing the area, a move that contravened standard police procedure. Jacob acknowledged he could have handled aspects differently but justified moving the drugs by citing nearby operational depot machinery and his intent to safeguard the evidence.

Under persistent questioning from commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Jacob's initially confident demeanor wavered; he conceded certain points in a lowered voice, though he consistently denied any personal involvement in criminality. His account has further exposed existing friction within the police ranks. The broader context of the Madlanga Commission's mandate cannot be separated from this specific testimony.

The commission is investigating allegations that a powerful drug cartel has systematically infiltrated South Africa's criminal justice system, extending its reach into politics and private security sectors. The 2021 cocaine heist, one of the largest in the country's history, and the subsequent botched investigation have become a focal point for these inquiries. Jacob's revelation that a new suspect emerged only in 2026, years after the theft, raises urgent questions about the pace and integrity of the original probe.

It also highlights the challenges of policing internal corruption. The fact that the stolen drugs were housed in a Hawks facility with insufficient security, combined with the alleged mishandling of the crime scene, provides ample ammunition for claims of an orchestrated internal conspiracy. Jacob's actions-moving the drugs, referring the informant to Gauteng, and informing Flynn-are now scrutinized as either procedural errors or deliberate attempts to obstruct justice.

The commission, chaired by Justice Madlanga, must untangle these narratives to determine whether the theft was a opportunist exploit or a premeditated operation facilitated from within. The stakes are high, as the findings could precipitate sweeping reforms within South Africa's law enforcement agencies and potentially lead to high-level prosecutions. Keywords: ["Madlanga Commission", "Gavin Jacob", "Hawks", "cocaine theft", "Port Shepstone",





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Madlanga Commission Gavin Jacob Hawks Cocaine Theft Port Shepstone

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