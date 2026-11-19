The Hawks arrested a former Lepelle Northern Water chairperson and a company director in connection with the R4.4 billion Giyani Water Reticulation Network project. The suspects face charges of corruption and money laundering after the project cost escalated from R90 million without authorization.

The Hawks arrested two suspects in connection with a massive corruption and money laundering probe into the R4.4 billion Giyani Water Reticulation Network project in Limpopo.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation confirmed the arrests were made by its Serious Corruption Offences and Serious Economic Offences teams. One suspect is a 64-year-old former chairperson of the Lepelle Northern Water board. The second suspect is a 51-year-old director of a company that was contracted by the water utility. The arrests took place in both Gauteng and Limpopo provinces.

Also read Two Suspects Arrested Over R4 Billion Giyani Water Project Corruption Probe

Giyani Water Network Corrupt Appointment

Investigators allege that the former chairperson appointed the company owned by the second suspect in 2014. This appointment allowed the company to handle construction and refurbishment work. The project was initially appointed as the implementing agent for water supply in Giyani and surrounding villages. This was intended to end the chronic water crisis in the region.

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The investigation revealed that the procurement process bypassed competitive bidding rules. The original value of the project was approximately R90 million. Investigators state that the cost ballooned to R4.4 billion without proper authorization. Police allege that the company director provided undue gratification to the former board chairperson.

This included the provision of a luxury Mercedes-Benz G63 vehicle. Additionally, payments totaling R500,000 were allegedly made into the former chairperson's personal and business bank accounts. The Hawks remain committed to investigating corruption where public funds are diverted. This commitment is particularly focused on essential service projects.

Suspects Face Court Over Procurement

The two suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday. The charges relate specifically to the irregular procurement of the contractor. The alleged flow of benefits between the two men is central to the case. These allegations have not yet been tested in court proceedings.

The probe highlights significant concerns over financial misconduct in public infrastructure projects. The National Department of Water and Sanitation originally appointed Lepelle Northern Water in 2014. The scope of the project included reticulation network upgrades. The escalation in costs has drawn intense scrutiny from authorities.

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Investigating officers believe the lack of authorization was deliberate. The luxury vehicle serves as evidence of the alleged bribery. The financial payments add to the complexity of the money laundering charges. The case underscores the risks of unmonitored public procurement.

Hawks Gather Evidence On Corruption

The Hawks continue to gather evidence to support their charges. The outcome of the court appearance will be closely watched. The public interest in this case remains high due to the water crisis context. The arrests mark a significant step in addressing systemic corruption.

Details of the court proceedings will be released as they become available. The investigation is ongoing as authorities pursue further lines of inquiry. Authorities hope this case will deter future financial misconduct.