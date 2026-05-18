Hawks Arrest Trio in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering Activities Amid Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme Loss

The Hawks have apprehended a 48-year-old Malawian permanent resident, his 48-year-old wife, and her 39-year-old brother-in-law, charging them with exploitation of a government-run Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme. Allegedly, the suspects manipulated the scheme to defraud the Unemployment Insurance Fund, resulting in an actual loss of R26,943,793.19 to the fund.

The Hawks are pursuing fraudsters linked to the Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme . A trio, consisting of a 48-year-old Malawian permanent resident, his wife, and her brother-in-law, have been arrested in conjunction with alleged fraud and money laundering dating back to 2020.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday, 18 May 2026. Investigators revealed a R26 943 793.19 loss to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and funds diverted into various bank accounts, allegedly for personal enrichment. The suspects are accused of acquiring movable and immovable assets. The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Mpumalanga applauded the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies in bringing the suspects to justice





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Hawks Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme Fraud Money Laundering Arrest Middelburg Magistrate’S Court

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