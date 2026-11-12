Hawks arrest 10th suspect over alleged plans to join Russia-Ukraine war

A 38-year-old foreign national was arrested in Gauteng on Wednesday night, bringing to 10 the number of suspects held over alleged attempts to travel from South Africa to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Another foreign national has been arrested in Gauteng over an alleged attempt to join the Russia - Ukraine war. A 38-year-old foreign national has been arrested for allegedly attempting to travel from South Africa to participate in the Russia - Ukraine war, bringing the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the alleged plans to 10.

The latest suspect was allegedly en route to Russia to fight in the conflict when he was arrested. This comes days after nine Zimbabwean nationals were arrested on Sunday, November 8, at OR Tambo International Airport and a hotel in Bruma, Johannesburg, for allegedly attempting to travel abroad to join the conflict. The latest suspect was arrested on Wednesday night, November 11, following an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and other law enforcement agencies.

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Court Appearance Scheduled For Arrested Suspect

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed that the suspect is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Thursday, November 12. Mogale said the arrest followed a coordinated investigation involving INTERPOL Pretoria National Central Bureau, the Hawks' Crimes Against the State and Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit based in Germiston, international law enforcement agencies and SAPS Crime Intelligence. The operation also involved the Modus Operandi Centre, the Gauteng Provincial Tracking Team and various private security companies.

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Acting on intelligence gathered during the investigation, the multidisciplinary team operationalised an intervention that resulted in the arrest, Mogale said. Mogale confirmed that the 38-year-old will face charges under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998. The suspect will be facing charges of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998, Mogale said. The legislation regulates involvement in foreign military activities and the provision of military assistance abroad.

The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning. His arrest brings the total number of people detained in connection with the alleged plans to 10, after the nine Zimbabwean nationals were taken into custody over the weekend. Those arrests were carried out at Johannesburg airport and a hotel in Bruma, in connection with an alleged attempt to travel from South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Hawks Investigation Into Foreign Military Assistance Ongoing

The Hawks have not yet indicated whether more arrests are expected as the investigation continues. The case is being handled by the Hawks' Crimes Against the State unit, which focuses on threats to national security and related offences. Under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, South African residents and others in the country are barred from taking part in foreign military activities without authorisation.

The Act also prohibits the provision of military assistance abroad, including training or other support, without the required approval from the relevant authorities.