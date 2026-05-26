Hawk-Eye Technology Improves TMO Decisions, Reduces Review Times

The URC has invested in Hawk-Eye technology, which has led to a significant improvement in the speed and accuracy of TMO decisions. The independent TMO system introduced this season allows TMOs to access every broadcast angle without relying on a TV match director.

The URC believes its investment in Hawk-Eye technology is already improving both the speed and accuracy of TMO decisions. The competition introduced an independent TMO system this season, allowing TMOs direct access to every broadcast angle without relying on a TV match director.

URC head of communications Adam Redmond revealed the technology has reduced average TMO review times while significantly improving accuracy. Last season it was taking around one minute, 40 seconds to come to these decisions, but that's now down to one minute, 33 seconds over the last six rounds of the URC. URC head of match officials Tappe Henning said TMOs and technical support staff now have greater control over footage during matches.

They can independently look at camera angles and find the relevant picture to assist the referee in making accurate decisions. The system had also improved 'offline checks', allowing officials to review incidents while play continues on the field. One of the areas we still want to improve is getting the correct angle onto the stadium screen quicker.

If we can become more fluent with that process, we would probably aim to get down to one minute, 15 seconds as a target





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Hawk-Eye Technology TMO Decisions Speed And Accuracy Independent TMO System Broadcast Angle TV Match Director Offline Checks Tape Rewind Multiple Angles Stadium Screen Improvement Target

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