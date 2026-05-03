Have You Seen Zandile? Closes at Sibikwa Arts Centre, Celebrating 40 Years of Storytelling

The production of Have You Seen Zandile? concluded its run at Sibikwa Arts Centre, marking a milestone collaboration between Soweto Theatre and the Benoni-based arts institution. Written by Gcina Mhlophe and directed by MoMo Matsunyane, the show explored themes of love, loss, and identity, resonating deeply with audiences. The partnership highlighted the importance of accessible theatre and community engagement in South Africa.

The curtains fell on the production of Have You Seen Zandile? at Sibikwa Arts Centre on April 26, concluding a successful two-week run that showcased the power of collaboration between Soweto Theatre and the Benoni-based arts institution.

The show, which ran from April 14 to 26, provided local audiences with an opportunity to engage with theatre in a community setting, reinforcing the importance of accessible cultural experiences. This partnership was part of a broader initiative to bring South African theatre beyond conventional stages and into spaces where families, students, and theatre enthusiasts can enjoy it more easily.

The production, written by the renowned storyteller Gcina Mhlophe and directed by MoMo Matsunyane, was a joint effort between Soweto Theatre and Sibikwa Arts Centre. The cast, featuring Zevie Mampofu and Sisekho Velelo, delivered a compelling performance that resonated deeply with audiences, exploring themes of love, loss, and identity through powerful dialogue and movement.

Mhlophe reflected on the enduring relevance of the story, noting that it continues to connect with audiences because it speaks to universal experiences of memory, belonging, and personal growth. She expressed her joy at seeing the production reach its 40th anniversary, praising the cast for their ability to bring emotional depth to the narrative. Sibikwa Arts Centre, a well-established community-based arts hub in Benoni, played a crucial role in hosting the production.

Known for its commitment to performance, training, and cultural development, the centre provided a welcoming space for audiences in the East Rand to experience the show. Phyllis Klotz, the founder of Sibikwa, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, highlighting how it brought together organizations with a shared vision of storytelling and community engagement. She noted that such partnerships are essential for sustaining arts institutions and ensuring that theatre remains accessible to all.

For many audience members, the closing performance was more than just a show—it was a celebration of local culture and community. Thandeka Xaba, one of the attendees, described the experience as deeply moving, appreciating how the intimate setting of Sibikwa Arts Centre enhanced the emotional impact of the performance. The event also underscored the importance of partnerships in the arts sector, particularly in supporting community theatres that play a vital role in arts education, audience development, and cultural preservation.

With tickets priced at R80, the production was designed to be affordable, ensuring that local audiences could enjoy high-quality theatre without financial barriers. As the final curtain fell, the collaboration between Soweto Theatre and Sibikwa Arts Centre served as a powerful reminder that theatre thrives not only on the stage but also through the collective efforts of artists, administrators, and community spaces that keep stories alive





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