Haval South Africa introduces the Jolion Max, expanding its compact SUV lineup with hybrid variants. Explore specs, pricing, and features of the new 2024 models.

Haval South Africa officially launched the new Jolion Max, marking the introduction of the third version of its popular compact SUV. This new model joins the existing Jolion City and Jolion Pro in the brand's local lineup, offering consumers a more luxurious and technologically advanced option. The launch expands the brand's portfolio by providing distinct choices for different buyer priorities.

Jolion Max Dimensions and Exterior Design

The Jolion Max measures 120mm longer, 53mm higher, and 21mm narrower than its Jolion City and Jolion Pro cousins. These dimensional changes allow for a cleaner, more contemporary design language that distinguishes it from the older models. The front fascia features beady headlights and a large triangular grille that give the vehicle a modern appearance. A closed-off front bumper adds to the visual similarity with modern electric vehicles, signaling the brand's shift toward electrification.

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Powertrain Options and Performance Specs

Available as a five-model range, the Jolion Max offers three drivetrain options: a conventional turbo petrol, a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and a plug-in-hybrid (PHEV). The entry-level 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine produces 105kW and 210Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It claims a fuel consumption of 7.2 liters per 100km and can tow a braked trailer of up to 1,500kg.

The HEV model combines a 110kW and 240Nm 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors powered by a 1.09kWh battery. This setup yields a total system output of 164kW and 518Nm, providing strong acceleration. The range-topping PHEV features an 18kWh battery pack that allows for 115km of pure electric drive, delivering a combined output of 240kW and 513Nm. It also includes Vehicle-to-Load functionality for powering external appliances.

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Cabin Technology and Interior Features

Inside, the Jolion Max offers an airy space for families with a 490-liter boot that expands to 1,175 liters with the rear seats folded. The cabin includes reversible headrests that double as pillows and 29 storage nooks for small items. The minimalist interior layout features a 10.25-inch digital driver instrument binnacle and a 14.6-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

All models come standard with USB-A and C charging ports, keyless entry, and a voice-activated artificial intelligence assistant. This assistant controls 16 vehicle functions, including automatic climate control and screen brightness. Top-tier Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury derivatives add an electrically operated tailgate, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, and multicolour ambient lighting.

Safety Systems and Warranty Coverage

Safety and convenience systems across the range include electronic stability control, ABS, hill hold control, tyre pressure monitoring, and a 360-degree camera. Higher trims add adaptive cruise control, lane centreing, traffic jam assist, and autonomous emergency braking. The vehicle features four selectable engine and steering modes, with hybrids equipped with multilink independent rear suspension for better ride comfort.

Haval South Africa offers a seven-year/75,000km service plan and a seven-year/200,000km warranty for all models. The HEV and PHEV variants additionally receive an eight-year/150,000km battery warranty. Pricing starts at R429,900 for the 1.5T Premium and reaches R599,900 for the PHEV Super Luxury DHT, positioning the Jolion Max as a competitive option against rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Corolla Cross.