Hildah Magaia Hat Trick as Banyana Banyana Beat Malawi 6-2 in Cosafa Semifinal

Hildah Magaia scored a hat trick as Banyana Banyana defeated Malawi 6-2 in a Cosafa women's championship semifinal at the Isaac Wolfson stadium in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth, with all eight goals coming in the second half.

Hildah Magaia scored a hat trick as Banyana Banyana beat Malawi 6-2 in a Cosafa women's championship semifinal at the Isaac Wolfson stadium in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth.

All eight goals were scored in the second half of the match. The result sent South Africa into the final of the regional tournament. Magaia led the scoring with three goals, while the team produced a strong second-half display to pull away from Malawi. The match was played at the Isaac Wolfson stadium in Kwazakhele, a township in Port Elizabeth.

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Historical Sports Events at Venue

The venue hosted the semifinal as part of the Cosafa women's championship. On the same date in 1921, slow left-arm bowler Claude Carter took six wickets as South Africa bowled out Australia for 450 on the opening day of the second Test at Old Wanderers. In 1991, South Africa's cricketers lost their first-ever ODI series, going down in the second match against India by 38 runs in Gwalior.

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South African skipper Clive Rice won the toss and put India in to bat first. The hosts scored 223/6 in their 45 overs with openers Kris Srikkanth and Navjot Sidhu making 68 and 61 respectively, and No 3 Sanjay Manjrekar an unbeaten 52. Kepler Wessels (71) and Mandy Yachad (31) kept South Africa in the game, but in the end the visitors were restricted to 185/8 in their 45 overs.

In 1995, the Springboks played Italy for the first time, with the world champions emerging victorious 40-21 in Rome. Captain Francois Pienaar, making a rare appearance at eighthman, scored his third and final try for South Africa. In 1999, Jacques Kallis scored an unbeaten 101 on the second day of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Harare. In 2000, Breyton Paulse scored two tries as the Springboks beat Argentina 37-33 in Buenos Aires.

Past Defeats and Cricket Milestones

In 2005, Sibusiso Zuma and Siyabonga Nomvethe scored goals, but Bafana Bafana still lost their Nelson Mandela Challenge soccer match to Senegal 2-3 in Port Elizabeth. Souleymane Camara, Diomansy Kamara and Momar N'Diaye netted for the visitors. In 2010, Graeme Smith scored 100 on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Dubai.

In 2011, Katlego Killer Mphela equalised in the 53rd minute to give Bafana Bafana a 1-1 draw against Cote d'Ivoire in their Nelson Mandela challenge match in Port Elizabeth. In 2016, Vernon Philander took 5/21 as the Proteas bowled out Australia for 85 on the first day of the second Test in Hobart. Also in 2016, Bafana Bafana scored two first-half goals to beat Senegal 2-1 in a World Cup qualifying match at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane.

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Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo converted a penalty and Thulani Serero scored after a build-up that included touches from Mpho Makola and Keagan Dolly. Still in 2016, the Springboks kicked off their end-of-year tour losing to England 21-37 at Twickenham. Johan Goosen and Willie le Roux scored South Africa's two tries.

Trampoline Champion Recovery Story

In 2017, Bianca Zoonekynd, a few months after suffering a punctured lung and two broken ribs when her car rolled several times on a bend near her Port Elizabeth home, took gold in the mini double at the trampoline world championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won silver in this event in 2010 and 2011.

In 2018, Shabnim Ismail took 3/10 as the South African women restricted Sri Lanka to 99/8 on their way to winning this T20 World Cup match in Gros Islet by seven wickets. In 2021, Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries as the Springboks beat Scotland 30-15 in a tour match at Murrayfield. In 2022, the Springboks, playing one man short for 70 minutes, conceded a late try and penalty to lose their tour match against France 26-30 in Marseille.