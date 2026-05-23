Harsher Fines and Loss of FFCs for Non-complying Property Practitioners

Johlene Wasserman, Director of Community Schemes and Compliance at Van Deventer Dowlath & Marx Incorporated, warns that property practitioners need to be vigilant following the stricter enforcement approach by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). The FIC now imposes individual sanctions of up to R7.8 million if systems do not operate effectively in practice, posing a risk of being legally unrecognised. Agencies must be able to produce suspicious transaction reports, compliance registers, and training records without delay to avoid facing penalties. The stricter approach has gained traction following the recent ruling against Capital Point Properties.

Director of Community Schemes and Compliance at Van Deventer Dowlath & Marx Incorporated, Johlene Wasserman, warns that property practitioners need to be vigilant, as the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) cracks down on non-compliance.

She states that the newly imposed stricter approach by the FIC indicates that if a Risk Management Control Plan (RMCP) is not functioning effectively, it is not compliant. Agencies must be able to produce suspicious transaction reports, compliance registers, and training records without delay. Wasserman clarifies that non-compliance may lead to individual sanctions of up to R7.8 million and the risk of being deemed legally unrecognised.

According to her, if FIC compliance is not in order, an FFC is at risk, and is their income. Unauthorized access to RMCP, agency risk assessments, client due diligence files, source-of-funds checks, beneficial ownership verification, and evidence of sanctions and politically exposed person screening is expected by the FIC and the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority.

Agencies lacking a functional RMCP will face enforcement action, those without adequate records will incur financial penalties, and those failing to meet FIC obligations risk losing their FFCs





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Property Industry Architecture Non-Compliance Fidelity Fund Certificates (Ffcs) Sanctions Politically Exposed Persons (Peps)

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