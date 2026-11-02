Harry Kane Prioritizes Champions League Glory Over Ballon d'Or Ahead of Atletico Madrid Clash

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane declares he would trade individual accolades for a Champions League title with Bayern Munich as they prepare to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Harry Kane, the recipient of this year's Ballon d'Or, has stated that he would willingly exchange the prestigious individual award for the Champions League trophy. The England striker made these comments on Monday while preparing for Bayern Munich's crucial away fixture against Atletico Madrid. Kane, who defeated global superstars Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal for the honor last week, emphasized that team success remains his primary motivation.

Kane Values Team Trophies Over Individual Honors

Kane described receiving the Ballon d'Or as one of the most significant moments of his career, noting that it elevated his status to a new level. However, he stressed that the camaraderie and shared joy of lifting team trophies are what truly drive him as a professional athlete. He believes that celebrating victories with teammates creates an emotional connection that individual awards cannot replicate. The 33-year-old forward expressed a desire to experience the unique euphoria of winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich.

Also read Harry Kane Frustrated by Dortmund Draw Following Ballon d'Or Glory

While acknowledging the Ballon d'Or as a major career highlight, Kane clarified that his ultimate goal is to achieve success in the biggest finals. He noted that the opportunity to compete for both honors simultaneously exists, leaving the outcome to unfold naturally. Kane highlighted that the collective aspect of football is fundamental to the sport, making team achievements infinitely more rewarding than personal accolades.

Simeone Praises Kane as Bayern Prepare for Tough Test

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone commended Kane as an incredible player who is very good for football. Kane responded with humility, stating that he is proud to receive praise from such a respected figure in the game. He reflected on the challenges he has overcome throughout his career, noting that some critics doubted he would reach this stage of success.

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Kane acknowledged that Simeone will do everything in his power to stop him and his teammates in the upcoming match. The striker emphasized that he respects the managerial expertise of Simeone and expects a fierce competitive battle. Kane views the contest as a testament to his journey and a challenge he is ready to meet head-on.

Bayern Struggles and Historical Context in Madrid

Bayern Munich has faced early difficulties in the current league phase, securing only one victory from their first three matches. The team recorded draws against Arsenal and Viking, indicating a need to sharpen their performance ahead of the Atletico encounter. Kane suffered a defeat in the Metropolitano stadium in 2019 when playing for Tottenham in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

The venue holds mixed memories for Kane, as it is also the location for this season's Champions League final. He noted that stadiums often produce both positive and negative experiences, and he hopes to create a good memory this time. Kane plans to play for England against Spain at the same stadium next week, providing an immediate opportunity to reset.

He expressed determination to erase the painful memory from the 2019 final by taking the next available opportunity. Kane believes that football and life are about seizing chances to overcome past disappointments. He sees the upcoming matches as a pathway to redeem previous setbacks and achieve the success he seeks.

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Kane Contract and Bayern Munich Squad Updates

Kane confirmed that he is extremely close to signing a new contract with Bayern Munich, extending his stay in the foreseeable future. He indicated that the process is measured in days rather than weeks, with his current deal set to expire in June 2027. This development suggests stability for the striker as he pushes for domestic and European honors.

Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks addressed the team's preparation while standing in for Vincent Kompany, who is hospitalized with meningeal irritation. Danks assured that the team's processes and identity remain protected during Kompany's absence. He emphasized that Kompany's recovery is the priority, but the coaching structure remains solid.

Danks confirmed that Michael Olise and Manuel Neuer are available to play after recovering from injury issues. The assistant coach stated that not much will change in the team's approach due to Kompany's illness. The focus remains on protecting the progress built over the last two and a half years under Kompany's leadership.