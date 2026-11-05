Harry Kane Signs Bayern Munich Contract Extension Until June 2029

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has extended his Bayern Munich contract until the end of June 2029, the Bundesliga club announced on Thursday. Kane has scored 156 goals in 161 games since joining from Tottenham in 2023.

Harry Kane has signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich until the end of June 2029, the Bundesliga club announced on Thursday. The deal underlines Bayern's long-term ambitions, especially for the Champions League.

Bayern did not disclose financial details, but German media reported it is the most lucrative contract in the club's history. The 33-year-old England captain joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023. He has since helped the German side win two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and two German Super Cups. He has scored 156 goals in 161 appearances in all competitions for Bayern and capped his prolific spell in Munich by winning the Ballon d'Or last week.

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Harry Kane feels right at home at Bayern Munich

Kane said he felt right at home after signing the two-year extension, keeping the Ballon d'Or winner at the club until 2029. I feel right at home at FC Bayern, Kane said. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager.

Kane added: It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I am now looking forward to the future.

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He also said: I know we will be challenging for Champions League titles. If I did not believe we had a chance for the big trophies, I would look at a different avenue to push myself. Kane has frequently been linked with a move back to England, where he remains 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260 goals.

But the striker said in August that the Premier League no longer holds the same appeal for him as he is focused on his career in Germany. It would have been easy to stay in the Premier League all my life, but the fact that I got out of my comfort zone has been a big plus for me, Kane said.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: Since joining us in 2023, he has achieved extraordinary things with his goals, his influence on the game and as a role model both on and off the pitch. His contract extension is a commitment to FC Bayern and to a story that is far from over.

Christoph Freund praises Kane as world best striker

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said the club were absolutely delighted to extend Kane's deal, adding: With Harry Kane we have the Ballon d'Or winner on the pitch - a team player, a leader, the best all-round striker in the world. Famously without a team trophy after over 10 years spent at boyhood club Spurs, Kane has won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup since joining Bayern, although the Champions League has proved elusive - reaching the semifinals twice in three campaigns.

Bayern and Kane were in negotiations about the extension since August, with the duration of the deal the main sticking point, according to German media. Kane achieved the ultimate personal accolade for a footballer when he was voted the men's player of the year at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London last month.

He became the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 and the first Bayern player since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981 to win the award, beating France captain Kylian Mbappe into second place. Kane has finished as the Bundesliga's top scorer in each of his seasons with Bayern and was named Germany's Footballer of the Year in 2026.

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He has also twice won the European Golden Shoe, awarded to Europe's leading league goalscorer, and captained England to a third-place finish at this year's World Cup. In September, Kane became the fastest player in German history to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, doing so in 98 games to shatter the previous record set by Dieter Mueller in 1977 by 31 games. Kane scored 61 goals for Bayern last campaign and 12 for England, bringing him to an incredible 73.

Kane scores 73 goals surpassing Lionel Messi record

That mark was bettered only once this century, by Lionel Messi in 2011-12, who scored 82 in a Ballon d'Or-winning season. Without you guys and the rest of the team it would not be possible, the way you guys push me, the way we compete. So thank you very much, he said after collecting the award. Much as Premier League sides might have dreamed of luring him back to England, Kane's longer-term Bayern future has never been in doubt.

He has repeatedly thanked the city, the club and its fans for warmly welcoming him to southern Bavaria. Last season, Kane said contract talks would take place after the World Cup in which England bowed out in the semifinals to Argentina. When I first left, for sure it was something that I thought I would definitely be coming back. That itch is not there as much anymore.

I am extremely happy here in Munich. It has opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England. It has made me appreciate European football even more. With the team we have here, with the manager.

My family are really settled here. It is just about being in the best place possible. I never say never but, for now, I am concentrating on Bayern Munich, and we will see what the future holds. Bayern won the league and cup double last season while pushing eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain all the way in a wild semifinal, with the French side triumphing 6-5 on aggregate over two legs.

This season, Bayern are the only remaining undefeated club in Europe's top five leagues. The Bavarians sit atop the Bundesliga table, ahead of Dortmund on goal difference, and are 13th in the Champions League table after four of eight league phase matches.