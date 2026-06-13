Harold Vorster eager to end long wait for silverware with Bulls

Veteran Vodacom Bulls midfielder Harold Vorster is looking to end a long wait for silverware alongside coach Johan Ackermann as the Bulls face Leinster in the URC final.

Veteran Vodacom Bulls midfielder Harold Vorster is desperate to end a long wait for silverware alongside coach Johan Ackermann . The 32-year-old started in all three previous URC finals contested by the Bulls, losing to the Stormers in 2021-22, the Glasgow Warriors in 2023-24 and Leinster last season.

Ackermann, who took over from Jake White last year, will look to Vorster to help the Bulls finally get over the line when they take on Leinster again at Croke Park next Friday night. Vorster and Ackermann go back a long way, with the midfielder also part of Ackermann's Lions side that fell short in successive Super Rugby finals, against the Hurricanes and Crusaders in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

It would be nice to finally be able to drink something from a cup together, Vorster said. It's always a privilege to work with him. It was a mixed season at the beginning, but everyone believed in the plan and now we have another chance to play in a final. You simply can't concede points in the first 20 minutes.

You have to be accurate and especially your discipline has to be good, he said. Vorster also pointed to the Stormers' semi-final defeat in Dublin as a warning, with late red and yellow cards proving costly for the Cape side





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Harold Vorster Vodacom Bulls Johan Ackermann URC Final Leinster

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