Harmony Gold Diversifies into Copper, Emphasizes Cleaner Energy Transition

Harmony Gold has accelerated its plans to diversify into copper, highlighting the vital role it plays in the global transition to cleaner energy technologies. They have reported a 5% uptick in output for the third quarter and mentioned their recent addition of the $1 billion CSA copper mine in Australia, expected to add about 40,000 tonnes of copper to their annual output.

Harmony Gold has announced plans to diversify into copper, emphasizing its role in transitioning to greener energy technologies. Their recent increase in output and revenue suggest they are on track to meet their full-year targets.

The addition of the $1 billion CSA copper mine in October, expected to contribute about 40,000 tonnes of copper to their annual output, has been a significant boost. Despite rising energy prices and potential supply disruptions due to Middle Eastern tension, the company remains confident in controlling costs and managing market risks. The share price has shown a positive response to these updates





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Minerals Harmony Gold Copper Cleaner Energy Technologies Diversification CSA Copper Mine

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