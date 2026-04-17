Harlequins Sports Club Engages Authorities to Resolve Compliance Dispute, Securing Future

Harlequins Sports Club in Pretoria is actively working with authorities to resolve a compliance dispute, aiming to safeguard its future. AfriForum has issued a final warning to the City of Tshwane regarding potential damage to the club’s grounds. Harlequins Pro, the club’s professional rugby arm, supports compliance and is seeking a constructive resolution, emphasizing a necessary reset to build a stronger rugby model that benefits community development and player progression.

Harlequins Sports Club in Pretoria, Gauteng, is actively pursuing engagement with relevant authorities to amicably and lawfully resolve a current compliance dispute , a move aimed at securing the club’s long-term future. This proactive stance comes as AfriForum’s district coordinator for greater Pretoria South, Maree van den Berg, confirmed this week that the organization’s legal team has dispatched a final warning letter to the City of Tshwane.

The letter explicitly states that any damage inflicted upon the club’s grounds or property would constitute sufficient grounds for an urgent court application. The City of Tshwane had previously issued a notice on March 17th, demanding the removal of all advertising boards from the club premises within a seven-day period. Despite this notice, operations at Harlequins Sports Club have continued unabated, with Van den Berg confirming that it is business as usual. In their letter of demand addressed to the city, AfriForum’s legal representatives have underscored a critical procedural lapse. They argue that, in accordance with Regulation 16 of the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act 16 of 2013, the administrative and consideration phases of a land development application are stipulated to be concluded within a timeframe of 12 to 18 months. However, Harlequins Sports Club’s application has reportedly been pending since 2021, far exceeding the statutory limits. The letter further emphasizes the severe consequences of the city’s actions, highlighting that an estimated 500 to 800 members risk losing a sports club with a rich history spanning over a century in Pretoria. Furthermore, the club provides vital employment to between 80 and 90 individuals, encompassing management staff, hospitality workers, culinary professionals, security personnel, cleaning staff, coaches, and medical practitioners, all of whom face the threat of job loss due to the city’s current intentions. Harlequins’ equity partners, Harlequins Pro, the developing professional rugby arm of the Harlequin Rugby Club, have publicly addressed the city’s enforcement actions and the potential threat of asset seizure at the Harlequins Sports Club. Pieter de Bruyn, a spokesperson for Harlequins Pro, expressed the organization’s commitment to upholding compliance and affirmed their readiness to engage directly with the relevant authorities to find a lawful and constructive resolution to the ongoing matter. He stated that this engagement process is currently in motion and, concurrently, efforts are underway to stabilize and rebuild the rugby environment within the club. De Bruyn clarified that this situation does not signify the collapse of the club but rather a necessary recalibration aimed at establishing a robust foundation for future growth. He envisions a more structured rugby model that will not only bolster club rugby but also actively support community development and create clearer progression pathways for aspiring players. Under this new framework, the professional structure will spearhead the management and expansion of the rugby operations, while the non-profit structure will focus on cultivating and championing the sport at the community level. The overarching objective is to achieve greater alignment between performance, investment, and development initiatives. De Bruyn noted that this transformative shift is already yielding visible results, citing the appointment of former Springbok Gary Botha as a significant enhancement to coaching and high-performance standards. He also observed that a more cohesive and disciplined rugby environment is positively impacting recent team performances. De Bruyn emphasized that, for the first time in South Africa at this level, a club environment is being meticulously structured to integrate grassroots development, player progression pathways, and professional rugby within a singular, unified system, underscoring the potential to nurture the next generation of South African rugby talent. He reiterated that the immediate priorities remain focused on resolving compliance issues, ensuring the stability of rugby operations, and advancing the ongoing structural alignment. De Bruyn drew a powerful parallel, noting that many players have emerged from the most rural regions of South Africa to achieve national prominence, likening them to the inspiring success of Siya Kolisi and suggesting that numerous other untapped talents exist. He stressed that these players require a supportive platform for discovery, mentorship, and the provision of clear developmental pathways, which is precisely what Harlequins Pro is endeavoring to build. The club is committed to providing these opportunities and fostering the growth of rugby from the ground up





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Harlequins Sports Club Compliance Dispute City Of Tshwane Afriforum Rugby Development

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