Hantavirus Outbreak Strands Cruise Ship in Atlantic

A luxury cruise ship, the MV Hondius, is stranded near Cape Verde after a hantavirus outbreak resulted in three deaths and multiple illnesses among passengers and crew. Passengers are awaiting permission to dock in the Canary Islands for medical assessment.

The dream voyage aboard the MV Hondius, a luxury cruise liner traversing the Atlantic, has transformed into a harrowing ordeal for its passengers. American travel vlogger Jake Rosmarin, among approximately 150 individuals from 23 countries, poignantly expressed the collective anxiety, stating, 'We're not just a story.

We're not just headlines, we're people with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home.

' The vessel is currently stranded near Cape Verde, off the African coast, following the identification of two confirmed and five suspected cases of hantavirus, a rare and potentially fatal disease transmitted by rodents. Tragically, three passengers have succumbed to the illness, and several others are exhibiting symptoms after the ship departed from Argentina roughly a month ago.

The crew is actively seeking a port that will allow safe docking, after initial requests to Cape Verdean officials were denied, leaving the ship in a state of limbo. The situation onboard is marked by contrasting perspectives. While Rosmarin's emotional appeal resonated widely, fellow passenger Kasem Hato downplayed the severity, suggesting the situation had been 'blown out of proportion' and attributing the heightened concern to a single passenger's viral video – a clear reference to Rosmarin's TikTok post.

Hato emphasized the calm demeanor of the majority of passengers and expressed wishes for a swift recovery for those affected. Despite this differing viewpoint, Rosmarin later acknowledged needing time to process his emotions and affirmed that everyone onboard was 'doing okay,' highlighting the care provided by the crew and his own positive outlook. Oceanwide Expeditions, the cruise operator, corroborated the generally calm atmosphere and stated their commitment to providing reassurance, expediting disembarkation, and facilitating medical screening.

The cruise, initially envisioned as an extraordinary exploration of the Atlantic's pristine landscapes, has become a waiting game. Passengers are bracing for at least another three to four days at sea, with health officials in protective gear observed disembarking the ship. The once-vibrant lounges now stand deserted, a stark contrast to their intended purpose. Passengers are adhering to strict protocols, including social distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent hand sanitization.

The journey had begun with excitement, as Rosmarin documented the breathtaking scenery and wildlife encounters – from snow-capped mountains and colorful shorelines to penguin colonies and remote islands like Tristan da Cunha. However, the discovery of a Dutch passenger's death on April 11th, followed by his wife's subsequent death in South Africa after testing positive for hantavirus, cast a dark shadow over the voyage.

A British passenger was also evacuated to South Africa in critical condition with hantavirus, and a German national later died, bringing the total fatalities to three. Currently, two crew members are experiencing respiratory symptoms, one mild and one severe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed Spain's willingness to allow the ship to dock in the Canary Islands for risk assessment and medical monitoring, though Spanish authorities state they have not yet received a formal request





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