Hantavirus found on cruise ship; fake notice of 'outbreak' in King William's Town

The Andes strain of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) was found onboard a cruise ship sailing past South African shores. It triggered health issues among passengers, leading to deaths and a possible outbreak. A false report of hantavirus outbreak at a hospital has caused panic.

The Andes strain of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), which is a rare and potentially deadly virus, was found aboard a cruise ship traversing the Atlantic Ocean last month.

The South African government declared that three people had died and others had been transported to South African facilities for medical assistance. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the risk of spread is low, but there are concerns about a potential outbreak. A false notice circulated on social media stated that "hantavirus is in King William's Town," causing panic in the community.

South African officials confirmed that the reports were false, and the Eastern Cape Department of Health stated that hantavirus outbreaks had not occurred at Grey Hospital. The spread of misinformation by unqualified individuals caused unnecessary panic.





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Cruise Ship Andes Strain Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome Serious Health Complications Suspected Acute Respiratory Infections World Health Organisation Eastern Cape Department Of Health Grey Hospital Country Of South Africa False Information Psychogenic Illness

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