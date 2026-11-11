Ferrari Linked to Maumela Sold for R10.1 Million After Court Dismisses Bid to Halt Auction

A blue 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale linked to businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela and the MHR Maumela Family Trust has been sold for R10.1 million at auction after the Pretoria High Court dismissed an urgent bid to stop the sale.

A blue 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale linked to businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela and the MHR Maumela Family Trust has been sold for R10.1 million at auction.

The sale followed the dismissal of an urgent application by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. The luxury sports car was originally bought for approximately R11.13 million in April 2022. It had accumulated only 357 kilometres on the clock. The vehicle was seized and preserved in September 2025 as part of the Special Investigating Unit probe into alleged corruption and maladministration at Tembisa Hospital.

Also read Maumela's Ferrari SF90 Stradale auctioned for R10.1m after court bid fails

The SIU investigation focuses on an alleged R2-billion corruption scheme at the hospital. About R2 billion was allegedly looted through irregular procurement processes and a network of companies and syndicates, including one allegedly associated with Maumela. The probe gained prominence after concerns raised by the late Gauteng Health Department financial officer Babita Deokaran about suspicious payments and procurement transactions involving companies doing business with Tembisa Hospital.

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Deokaran was assassinated outside her Johannesburg home in August 2021, shortly after raising concerns about questionable transactions. The SIU has identified procurement transactions worth hundreds of millions of rand linked to alleged syndicates and continues efforts to trace and preserve assets potentially connected to the suspected wrongdoing. Following a Special Tribunal order, the SIU appointed a curator to sell the SF90 Stradale for at least R9.5 million.

Curator Authorised to Sell Ferrari After Tribunal Order

The proceeds must be deposited into an interest-bearing trust account and retained pending the finalisation of related civil proceedings. The Special Tribunal authorised the sale in August 2026 after the curator argued that keeping the vehicle under preservation was becoming increasingly expensive. The curator cited ongoing storage, insurance and maintenance expenses, arguing that selling the Ferrari and investing the proceeds would better protect the value of the preserved assets.

The court also considered the mounting costs of keeping the luxury vehicle in storage, including R5000 in monthly storage fees and more than R8000 in insurance. The auction was conducted by Bidders Choice, with bidding opening at R8 million on Friday, November 6. The Pretoria High Court dismissed the urgent bid by Maumela and the MHR Maumela Family Trust trustees to stop the sale. The court found there was no irreparable harm that would justify halting the auction.

Proceeds Held Pending Civil Proceedings

The Ferrari was among luxury vehicles preserved in September 2025 amid the SIU investigation. The SIU has been pursuing the preservation and recovery of assets allegedly linked to the Tembisa Hospital corruption investigation. These include luxury vehicles, properties, investments and funds. The sale of the Ferrari for R10.1 million exceeded the minimum reserve price set by the Special Tribunal.

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The blue Ferrari, belonging to Maumela and the MHR Maumela Family Trust, was purchased in April 2022 for approximately R11.13 million. It was preserved by the Special Investigating Unit in September last year as part of its investigation into the alleged R2-billion corruption scheme at Tembisa Hospital. A Special Tribunal order required the vehicle to fetch at least R9.5 million. The auction can be found at the provided link.

The court also considered the mounting costs of keeping the luxury vehicle in storage. The Ferrari has now been sold for R10.1 million, exceeding the minimum reserve price set by the Special Tribunal. Any proceeds will be held in an interest-bearing trust account until civil proceedings end.