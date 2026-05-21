Handre Pollard's wife shares infertility struggle: Another Springbok WAG opens up about her journey into motherhood

Marise Pollard, the wife of Springbok Handre Pollard, has shared her infertility struggles and her journey into in vitro fertilisation (IVF) on social media. She has also encouraged others who are going through similar experiences.

Handre Pollard ’s wife shares infertility struggle: Another Springbok WAG – Handre Pollard ’s wife, Marise – has shared their infertility struggles in a candid social media post.

Marise Pollard, the wife of Springbok Handre Pollard, has opened up about her infertility struggles and her journey into in vitro fertilisation (IVF). In an Instagram post, Marise Pollard posted never-before-seen images and video clips of her journey into motherhood. In the clips, Marise was seen injecting herself with hormones, likely in a bid to conceive. Her Springbok husband, Handre, assisted her, particularly with his support.

She shared: ‘A journey that looked very different to what we imagined. For a long time, this part of our story felt too personal to share. But now I realise that many people are walking this road silently. Trying to conceive, grieving miscarriages, longing to become parents and feeling so alone in it all’.

Marise then fell pregnant, through IVF, sharing her pregnancy news with her husband as he was away on a rugby tour. She captioned the clip: ‘By far the most personal post I’ve ever shared. But this journey shaped me in more ways than I can explain, and it just feels right sharing it with this community. Sending so much love to those still waiting, grieving, hoping, and praying’.

The wife of Springbok Willie Le Roux, revealed she had suffered from ‘silent endometriosis’ and had undergone an ‘exploratory’ operation. Holly Clare shared that the recovery was long and painful.

However, she was using her platform to encourage women in similar situations to explore their options. She shared: ‘You don’t get given any promises in infertility, but the days you feel hopeful, you grab them. Children are the biggest blessing, and I am hopeful we will have our own one day.





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Parenting Relationships Handre Pollard Marise Pollard Springbok IVF Infertility Struggles Journey Into Motherhood Injecting Herself With Hormones Assisted By Her Husband Fell Pregnant Through IVF Silent Endometriosis Exploratory Operation Encouraging Others To Explore Their Options Hopeful For Her Own Children

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