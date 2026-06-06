Handré Pollard on the Deep Respect and Fierce Competition in Rugby's Ultimate Rivalry: South Africa vs New Zealand

Springboks flyhalf Handré Pollard discusses the profound history, mutual respect, and intense competition defining the South Africa-New Zealand rugby rivalry, ahead of the upcoming four-Test series, while reflecting on the evolution of the Springboks' attacking game and the importance of foundational physicality.

Handré Pollard believes there is no fixture in world rugby quite like South Africa against New Zealand . The Vodacom Bulls flyhalf says the Springboks ' rivalry with the All Blacks remains the sport's ultimate contest, with mutual respect underpinning one of rugby's fiercest battles.

In a recent podcast, Pollard reflected on what makes clashes between the two nations so special ahead of this year's eagerly anticipated, four-Test Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series.

"There's something about us playing New Zealand that brings out the best in the Springboks," said Pollard. "It's the greatest rivalry for a reason. I think the history and everything that goes with it is so deep and beautiful. For me personally, playing against the All Blacks is the fiercest competition but with the most respect always.

" "You try and kill each other for 80 minutes but there's always that mutual respect between both nations. You want to go out there and just go at it in as violent a way as possible, but with that respect. I've always felt that's been there with New Zealand.

" Former All Blacks player and commentator Mils Muliaina, who frequently appears in analysis, noted that while the physical contest is always intense, the off-field camaraderie and shared heritage in the sport elevate the rivalry beyond mere wins and losses. The historical context dates back to the early 1900s, with the two nations having faced each other in numerous iconic encounters that have shaped rugby history.

This year's series, set to be played across South Africa and New Zealand, promises to add another chapter to this storied feud, with both teams boasting deep talent pools and a burning desire to claim supremacy. Pollard also discussed the evolution of South Africa's attacking game under the guidance of the coaching staff, emphasizing that the current flair is built on a solid defensive and strategic foundation laid in the early years of Jacques Nienaber's tenure, with Rassie Erasmus as the director of rugby.

"It's been fun. We've really enjoyed it, but I don't think you get that without those first few years of just getting the basics in place and the fundamentals and the kicking game and all of that," he explained.

"It's not always the prettiest thing in the world for people, but without that, you don't have the nice stuff. " He credited the team's remarkable depth as a key factor that allows the Springboks to incorporate more expansive plays while retaining the physical dominance that earned them World Cup titles. "We're just so blessed with so many good players in this country. It is absolutely ridiculous in every single position.

" The 32-year-old flyhalf pushed back against the notion that attack coach Tony Brown favors an overly expansive style. He clarified that the approach remains fundamentally simple and focused on gaining ground through physicality.

"People think Tony coaches it very expansive and all that, but it's really not. It's very simple, very basic rugby. Especially Test rugby, it's always going to be gain-line and physicality and then off the back of that, the nice things come and guys can put on a show for you," Pollard stated. This pragmatic view underscores the Springboks' philosophy that spectacular attacking moves are only effective when built on a robust forward platform and disciplined set-pieces.

Looking ahead to the upcoming series, Pollard expressed confidence in the team's ability to blend the traditional power game with newer attacking dimensions. He highlighted the role of the forwards in securing quick ball and the backline's readiness to exploit space when opportunities arise. The mutual respect between the two teams remains a hallmark, but the competitive fire ensures every match is a brutal contest.

Fans worldwide anticipate a showcase of elite rugby, with both sides leveraging their unique strengths-New Zealand's fluidity and innovative play against South Africa's physicality and tactical acumen. The series not only tests the players' skills but also the endurance and mental fortitude required to succeed at the highest level of the sport





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Springboks All Blacks Handré Pollard South Africa New Zealand Rugby Rivalry Test Rugby Jacques Nienaber Rassie Erasmus Tony Brown Vodacom Bulls Attacking Play Physicality Gain-Line Mutual Respect World Cup

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