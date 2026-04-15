Hammanskraal Residents' Frustration Mounts as Mayor Skips Water Crisis Meeting

Residents of Hammanskraal expressed deep disappointment and anger after Mayor Nasiphi Moya failed to attend a crucial meeting to discuss the town's persistent water supply issues. For years, residents have faced unreliable water access and contaminated drinking water, with independent tests confirming the water's unsuitability for consumption and posing health risks, particularly to infants.

Residents of Hammanskraal , situated north of Gauteng province, experienced deep frustration this past Monday, April 13th, as they awaited a crucial meeting with the City of Tshwane to address their prolonged water crisis . The community had specifically requested an audience with Mayor Nasiphi Moya, deeming her presence essential to impart the gravity of their situation. However, to their considerable disappointment, the mayor did not attend the scheduled gathering. This absence was perceived by the Hammanskraal populace as a significant snub, exacerbating their already desperate circumstances.

For many in Hammanskraal, the taps have run dry for extended periods, or when water does intermittently flow, it arrives in a state that renders it visibly dirty and profoundly unsuitable for drinking, cooking, or any other domestic use. This ongoing contamination poses a serious threat to public health, particularly for vulnerable populations like infants. The community had convened at a local town hall, making it clear they would only engage with the mayor. They explicitly refused to be addressed by the MMC for Utilities, Frans Boshielo, indicating their demand for a higher level of accountability and a direct line to the city's leadership.

Community activist Katlego Mthombeni articulated the pervasive sentiment, stating to eNCA, 'The situation regarding water is not right in Hammanskraal. Those who get water will receive water for four hours, then the water disappears again.' He emphasized the residents' need for a clear and honest explanation from the mayor about the root causes of these persistent issues, asserting that 'the people today didn’t want to cause any chaos; they were frustrated because the mayor didn’t come.' Mthombeni issued a stark warning, adding that the patience of Hammanskraal residents is wearing thin and that 'the people of Hammanskraal will revolt if issues are not resolved.' This sentiment underscores the deep-seated anger and the potential for civil unrest if meaningful action is not taken.

The long-standing water problems in Hammanskraal have been a subject of concern for civil action organization OUTA since at least 2018. OUTA has consistently undertaken independent water testing in the area, prompted by numerous complaints from residents regarding the deplorable quality of their water supply. Their findings have repeatedly indicated that the water is unfit for consumption. In July 2019, OUTA's tests revealed a concerning increase in nitrates, despite a decrease in E. coli. The organization highlighted that elevated nitrate levels can be particularly dangerous for infants under three months old, potentially leading to a condition known as methaemoglobinaemia, a serious health risk that affects the blood's ability to carry oxygen.

In response to these alarming results, OUTA formally communicated with the City of Tshwane, urging them to address the water quality issues. Initially, the City, through its acting Municipal Manager, denied the existence of health risks and asserted that the water was safe for human consumption. Undeterred, OUTA conducted further testing in August 2019, which again detected traces of E. coli and nitrates. These findings prompted OUTA to engage with the City's Section 79 Utility Services Oversight Committee. The committee acknowledged OUTA's evidence and expressed willingness to collaborate on finding a solution. Concurrently, the South African Human Rights Commission had also begun raising concerns about the water quality with the City.

In September 2019, the Hammanskraal Residents’ Forum presented their plight to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, leading to a directive for the deputy minister to intervene. However, OUTA noted that the extent of any subsequent action remains unclear. Adding to the compounding problems, OUTA reported a sharp decline in water quality in late October 2019, with the City of Tshwane acknowledging complications at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works that resulted in partially treated sewage being discharged into the Apies River. This incident, among others, significantly contributed to the severe water quality issues, further contaminating the already compromised water supply.





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