Hamilton Claims Record Pole at Mexico GP as Antonelli Eyes History

Lewis Hamilton secures his first Ferrari pole in Mexico City, while Kimi Antonelli needs only ninth place to become Italy's youngest champion.

Lewis Hamilton secured his first career pole position driving for Ferrari at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday, marking a historic moment in Formula One. The seven-time world champion achieved this milestone at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, setting a new benchmark for his career with Mercedes. This victory comes after a long wait, as he has not claimed a regular grand prix pole since Hungary in July 2023. Meanwhile, Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli is positioned to potentially become the youngest champion in the sport's history following the upcoming race.

HAMILTON MAKES HISTORY

Hamilton's qualifying lap was completed in a time of one minute and sixteen point five one four seconds. This achievement represents the one hundred and fifth pole position of his stellar career, extending a record that few thought would be broken. It also marks a significant emotional moment for the driver, who expressed deep gratitude to his team over the radio. He stated that the result had been such a long time coming and thanked everyone for their hard work.

Also read Lando Norris Fastest in Mexico City F1 Practice as Antonelli Poised for Title

The pole position also makes Hamilton the oldest pole sitter since Mario Andretti. The American driver was forty-two years old when he achieved this feat at Monza in Italy in 1982. Hamilton is currently forty-one years old, highlighting the longevity of his career at the highest level of motorsport. Despite having secured two sprint poles since joining Ferrari last year, this regular grand prix pole is a rare and celebrated event.

ANTONELLI CLOSE TO HISTORY

Kimi Antonelli, the twenty-year-old Mercedes driver, finished fourth on the grid for the groundbreaking race. He was fifth fastest in qualifying but moved up one position due to a grid penalty for Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Verstappen, who was originally fourth, will now start further back after incurring a grid drop. This adjustment places Antonelli in an excellent position to achieve a historic milestone.

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Antonelli needs only a ninth-place finish at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday to become Italy's first Formula One champion since 1953. This would make him the youngest champion in the history of the sport. The Italian driver admitted he felt tense during the qualifying session and struggled with tyre confidence in the final phase. He acknowledged that it was a poor lap with too many mistakes, but the grid adjustment has improved his standing.

George Russell, Antonelli's Mercedes teammate, finished second on the grid, just zero point zero zero nine seconds behind Hamilton. Russell had taken provisional pole before Hamilton beat his time, leaving the Briton just shy of the top spot. Russell is currently one hundred and twenty-three points behind Antonelli in the championship standings. With only one hundred points remaining in the season, both Russell and Hamilton must win if either is to keep Antonelli waiting for the title.

TEAMMATE TENSIONS AND GRID

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finished third on the grid, sitting zero point one one nine seconds off the pace. The Ferrari driver's performance adds pressure to the Mercedes duo, who are fighting for the championship. Leclerc's result suggests that Ferrari remains competitive, but the gap to the Mercedes cars was evident in the final moments of qualifying.

McLaren's Lando Norris qualified sixth for the race. The reigning champion and last year's winner in Mexico showed strong pace but could not match the top three. Oscar Piastri, his teammate, failed to make the top ten, finishing thirteenth in the second phase of qualifying. This was a blow for McLaren's hopes of catching Red Bull in the battle for third in the constructors' championship. Piastri complained of a lack of rear grip after being eliminated from the session.

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Red Bull's Isack Hadjar qualified seventh, while Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson started eighth. Lawson faced a complicated weekend after a clash with Verstappen in Friday practice. He was disqualified from the session for a technical breach and sent to the back of the grid. However, a grid penalty for another driver allowed him to start eighth. Lawson apologized to Verstappen for the incident, stating that such clashes should not happen in the future.

BACKROW BATTLE AND DEBUTS

The back of the grid featured significant developments, including the debut of Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa. Making his Formula One race debut at the age of thirty-two, Hirakawa qualified nineteenth for Haas. He replaced Esteban Ocon, who was dropped by the team for undisclosed reasons unrelated to illness. Japanese interest in the sport continues to grow with this historic debut.

Mexican driver Sergio Perez, preparing for his three hundredth grand prix, filled the back row alongside his Cadillac teammate Valtteri Bottas. Perez was racing in front of his home crowd, a rare and significant occasion for the driver. The session was also marked by technical issues for Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who halted the first session due to a suspected water pressure issue in the power unit.

Alonso was later noted for a general safety incident after failing to reattach his steering wheel after exiting the car. These incidents highlight the unpredictable nature of qualifying sessions, where technical reliability and driver focus are crucial. The race on Sunday promises to be a dramatic conclusion to the season, with multiple narratives unfolding on and off the track. Hamilton's pole position sets the stage for a historic weekend in Mexican motorsport history.