Halo Dot and littlefish Partner for Integrated SoftPOS Solution

Halo Dot and littlefish announce a strategic partnership combining SoftPOS technology with merchant management tools to help financial institutions offer integrated payment solutions.

Halo Dot, a leading enterprise-grade provider of software point-of-sale technology, and littlefish have officially announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration creates a single, integrated channel for banks, merchant acquirers, and payment providers to assist their merchants in accepting payments and managing business operations. The alliance unites two distinct but complementary platforms to streamline commerce for financial institutions and merchants alike.

Integrated SoftPOS Technology

The core of this partnership involves merging the modular operating system of littlefish with the mobile payment capabilities of Halo Dot. littlefish provides a comprehensive platform that combines point-of-sale functions, merchant management, loyalty programs, inventory tracking, and customer engagement into one unified interface. Meanwhile, Halo Dot's globally certified SoftPOS technology transforms any compatible mobile device equipped with near-field communication into a secure payment terminal.

Also read Wanatu eyes expansion on the back of trusted new tech stack

When these two platforms are integrated, they offer financial institutions a significantly faster route to market. The combined solution allows banks and acquirers to provide a complete offering that helps merchants sell more effectively, manage stock levels, build customer loyalty, and achieve overall business growth without the need for complex, disparate hardware systems.

Merchant and Bank Needs

Today's merchants require more than just a method to collect money. They are actively seeking technology that assists them in managing their businesses, engaging with customers, and operating with greater efficiency. Financial institutions face a similar challenge, as they look for ways to strengthen relationships with their merchant clients beyond the simple act of processing a payment. Historically, the industry has responded to these needs by introducing more hardware and increasing operational complexity.

Advertisement

Halo Dot and littlefish are offering a simpler alternative. They provide a single integrated platform, delivered by the financial institution that has partnered with them. This approach deepens every merchant relationship it touches by simplifying the technological stack and reducing friction for both the bank and the business owner.

Leadership Perspectives

Brandon Roberts, co-founder and CEO of littlefish, emphasized the focus on building stronger, more valuable relationships between financial institutions and merchants. He stated that the partnership brings together two highly complementary platforms, enabling banks and acquirers to deliver a complete merchant solution. This solution ranges from secure payment acceptance to the essential business tools merchants need to thrive in a competitive market.

Roberts noted that together, the companies are making it easier for financial institutions to accelerate digital commerce while creating better experiences for merchants. This strategic alignment aims to reduce the barriers to entry for digital commerce and provide a more robust support system for small and medium-sized businesses.

Simplifying Commerce Infrastructure

Gareth Corbishley, Managing Director of Halo Dot, highlighted that Halo Dot was designed to make secure digital payment acceptance simple, scalable, and accessible. By partnering with littlefish, Halo Dot can extend its capabilities through a market-leading merchant platform. This collaboration gives financial institutions the necessary tools to succeed by enabling them to deliver complete merchant experiences.

Advertisement

Corbishley explained that this partnership allows organizations to help businesses accept payments, operate more efficiently, and grow with confidence. The integration ensures that the secure infrastructure provided by Halo Dot powers the day-to-day business operations and merchant engagement facilitated by littlefish. Each platform enhances the value of the other to the institutions that deploy them.

Future Impact and Deployment

This partnership reflects a shared vision to simplify merchant enablement by bringing together payment acceptance and merchant commerce into a cohesive ecosystem. For financial institutions, the result is the elimination of the choice between speed and depth. They now have a faster path to market, a simpler stack to manage, and a merchant relationship that grows with every transaction.

The integrated solution turns each payment into an opportunity to support the business behind it, rather than just processing the sale. By leveraging the strengths of both Halo Dot and littlefish, financial partners can offer a superior value proposition that drives long-term loyalty and operational success for their merchant clients across global markets.