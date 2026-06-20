Haiti and Turkey First Teams Eliminated from 2026 FIFA World Cup

Haiti and Turkey have been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup following poor starts in the group stage, despite the tournament's expanded 48-team format. Haiti lost to both Scotland and Brazil, while Turkey fell to Paraguay, whose midfielder Matias Galarza scored the fastest goal of the tournament. Paraguay also had Miguel Almiron sent off but held on for a crucial win. With the new qualification system allowing many third-placed teams to advance, eliminations were expected later, but these two teams could not avoid an early exit. More teams are likely to join them in the coming days as the race for the Round of 32 heats up.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has witnessed its first eliminations, with Haiti and Turkey becoming the initial teams bowing out of the tournament after failing to progress from the group stage.

This development comes despite an expanded 48-team format that was designed to allow more nations to remain in contention deeper into the competition. Haiti's return to the World Cup after a 52-year absence ended prematurely, as they suffered consecutive defeats to Scotland and Brazil, leaving them without a point from two matches and mathematically unable to advance from Group C. Similarly, Turkey's hopes were dashed after a 1-0 loss to Paraguay, a result compounded by the first-half red card shown to Miguel Almiron, which forced Paraguay to play the entire second half with ten men.

Paraguay's victory was sealed by an early goal from midfielder Matias Galarza, scored within 64 seconds, marking the fastest goal of the tournament so far. The format for the 2026 World Cup sees the top two teams from each of the 16 groups, along with the eight best third-placed teams, advancing to the Round of 32. This structure means that many third-placed sides can still qualify, delaying early eliminations compared to previous 32-team tournaments.

However, Haiti and Turkey's results have already sealed their fate, highlighting the残酷 reality of global football's premier event. As the group stage continues, further eliminations are anticipated, while traditional powerhouses begin to cement their places in the knockout rounds. The tournament's early stages have already delivered dramatic moments, from lightning-fast goals to decisive red cards, underscoring the high stakes and unpredictable nature of the World Cup.

Fans and analysts alike are now watching closely as the battle for qualification intensifies across all groups, with the final set of Round of 32 spots expected to be confirmed in the coming days





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Haiti Elimination Turkey Elimination Paraguay Vs Turkey World Cup Group Stage Expanded World Cup Format Matias Galarza Goal Miguel Almiron Red Card World Cup Qualifiers

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